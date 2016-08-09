Weather Sponsor
Subway employee arrested, accused of drugging Utah police officer

45  Updated at 8:08 pm, August 9th, 2016 By: Jeremy Harris, CNN
UPDATE: Layton Subway employee did not drug officer’s soda, officials confirm

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A lunch-hour trip to Subway ended with a Layton City police officer being treated for ingesting illegal drugs after a restaurant employee spiked his drink, Layton detectives tell KUTV.

Tanis Ukena, 18, is in custody at the Davis County jail on suspicion of Surreptitious Administering of Poisonous Substance. According to a narrative by Layton Police Detective Kelly Rushton, Ukena was working at a Subway when a police sergeant in a marked police cruiser ordered a sandwich and drink at the drive-thru.

Ukena prepared the sergeant’s drink and was seen with something in his hand as he stepped out of view of a surveillance camera for an extended period of time before returning and handing the officer the drink, according to Layton Police.

Shortly after leaving the drive-thru, the officer began to feel sick and returned to the Layton police headquarters where he sought help from other officers.

Detectives were contacted and tested the Subway drink. An initial result from an ion scanner analysis showed the drink was spiked with meth and THC, Detective Rushton’s narrative said.

The officer was treated by paramedics and detectives tracked down Ukena. According to Detective Rushton, Ukena did not admit to anything and was not cooperative with their investigation
Police, however, said the surveillance video showed Ukena bent over the officer’s drink and they arrested him.

The officer was hospitalized but has since been released. He has not yet returned to duty.

Ukena is being held on $10,000 bail.

    Story doesn’t pass the smell test. I am thinking the cop probably was notified of a random drug test and tried to figure out a way to explain a dirty test. I still don’t understand how you can arrest a kid based on a video that shows nothing except for him taking too long to make the drink.

    And really I understand how the meth could be mixed in the drink but THC? If he had oil I doubt it would readily mix with the drink, so he would have to have had a tincture but besides that it would have taken quite a bit of time to for the cop to feel anything, let alone be impaired.

  • Matthew Smith

    Kid was totally innocent. By now you probably knowthat. Luckily he won’t be getting the prison rape you seen to want so badly for him.

  • Matthew Smith

    Throw the cheque book at him. He deserves a whopping settlement for this act of police incompetence.

  • Matthew Smith

    Nope. He’s all cleared.

  • Matthew Smith

    Luckily, as he didn’t do anything, no charges were brought against him.

