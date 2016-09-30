Shop with a Cop fundraiser today in Pocatello

Weather Sponsor
Updated at 11:29 am, September 30th, 2016 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — You can help a child in need to have a brighter Christmas by donating to “Shop with a Cop”.

Pocatello Police members will be collecting donations today, from noon until 6 pm, at entrances to the Pine Ridge Mall.

Officers will be asking you to fill Santa’s hat with cash donations. Officers will also be taking donations at the Pine Ridge Mall on Saturday October 1st from 10 am to 6 pm.

“Shop with a Cop” is an annual event, aimed at building relationships between underprivileged kids and law enforcement.

Area law enforcement agencies and local businesses raise money for the event where officers are paired with needy children, to purchase items to assist their parents and family.

EastIdahoNews.com staff

