Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Man stabs 2 pit bulls, kills one, after dogs attack him during walk

Local

85  Updated at 11:22 am, October 17th, 2016 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story
105890_1280x720

CHUBBUCK — A man stabbed two pit bulls, killing one, after officers said the dogs attacked him while he was walking his pet.

Chubbuck Police were called to Scott St. last week. Witnesses told them a man was walking his sheltie dog on a leash when two unrestrained pit bulls attacked the smaller dog and the owner.

The man attempted to defend himself and his pet by stabbing both pit bulls with his pocket knife, according to authorities.

Animal control officers responded and transported the pit bulls to a veterinarian, according to a Chubbuck Police Department news release. One of the animals died and the other had serious injuries.

Police said the owner of the animal was not on the scene of the attack but was notified of what happened.

The man who was walking his dog and his pet were both injured during the attack. The man has hand injuries and is “shaken up,” according to a news release. The sheltie was treated at a veterinarian and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police encourage dog owners to either keep their pets in a fenced area or on a leash at all times.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Police issue warning about fake movie money being used at businesses

22 Dec 2016

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Idaho Falls attic fire results in $25,000 in damage

20 Dec 2016

EastIdahoNews.com staff

IFPD: Do not travel unless absolutely necessary

25 Dec 2016

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Owner of south Idaho trucking company delivers U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

19 Dec 2016

Kendra Evensen, Idaho State Journal

  • englishcop

    Encourage? How about remind them that it’s the LAW.

  • Dennis Baker

    Get a Pit Bull it will be fun they said.

  • Theresa Thompson

    “Police encourage dog owners to either keep their pets in a fenced area or on a leash at all times.” A concept obviously foreign to most pit owners!

    • Rebecca Diodato

      I understand what you are saying but not all pit bull owners have a problem with restraining their animal.

      • Zach s

        I reply because she said most pit bull owners. That is an unjustifiable comment. Why? Because, realistically MOST pit null owners are responsible. It is the FEW that ruin it for us. In fact I’d you do you research on the breed (excluding biased sources) “pit bulls” are actually ranked quite high on their temperament. If you don’t believe me go look at the American Temperament Test Society. It’s unfortunate that some owners of “pit bulls” choose to train them poorly and fail to restrain them; that goes for any irresponsible dog owner.

        • DB Bell

          No one who is educated and responsible would choose to own the best dog for escaping and killing dogs, occasionally horses and humans too.

          Compassionate people would advocate for the ending of the breeding of the dog fighter’s only choice.

          It’s not possible to be educated about pits, honest, and compassionate and still promote the best dog kilker’d acquisition and breeding. It’s simply cannot be done.

          • Zach s

            You know absolutely nothing about the breed. You act like your some kind of expert on animal and human behavior, but you don’t. A compassionate person would own a pit bull. Why? Because they can take a member of a misunderstood breed and give them a good home. A completely, totally immoral person (such as yourself if you want to play that game) would have a dog breed exterminated for the atrocities done to it by humans.

          • Eric

            I know more about animals than all of you combined I’m gods gift to this earth.

        • Eric

          No they are some of the most irresponsible people I have ever met.Most pit bull owners have a criminal record to go along with their choice of animal. Harvard University study 1996.

    • Zach s

      I have a pitbull and he is always fenced in or on a leash. My neighbors on the other hand do not show the same respect I do. Their dogs roam freely and just the other day as I finished my daily walk with my dog both of my neighbors collies attacked my dog. They were not leashed, it was in my yard, and the only supervision was kids aged 6 or 7. I kicked them away and they fled. My point, I am a responsible pit bull owner and my pitbull is not the aggressor. It is negligence on the owner’s part. It is in no way just specific towards the owners of one breed.

      • Eric

        I don’t believe your story.

        • Zach s

          I don’t really care. It was witnessed. And I have no reason to lie about it.

          • Eric

            I dont care if you don’t care. Don’t make up stories for attention.

          • Zach s

            You’re absolutely right denise.

          • Denise DeNapoli

            Oh Zach… Eric doesn’t believe your story. Does anyone really care what Eric believes?

          • Eric

            I do I’m the smartest person alive.

          • Denise DeNapoli

            Well that says it all now doesn’t it

          • Eric

            Keep your nose out of it.

          • Eric

            Nobody knows but me.

          • Eric

            A pitbull is a mutt

        • Clay Hundenshire village idiot

          If his story is true, wouldn’t it be nice to kick off two Pit Bulls that were attacking your dog instead of needing half the neighborhood to remove the Pit and your dog requiring a trip to the ER vet? That is, if it lived.

      • monkeychunks

        You are the exception to the rule.

      • yahwehnoway

        Hopefully someday you’ll become educated when you try the “kick them away” approach with a couple mutant canine psychopaths. Then you may, at extreme peril, discover the difference between NORMAL dogs and the Un-Dogs that are pit bulls.

    • Mary Rae

      Is there really any way to contain a pig bull when it decided to kill, I highly doubt it.

  • Eric

    I hate pit Bulls they are not pets and never will be. O but my pit bull is nice. Lol

  • monkeychunks

    Knowing most Pit Bull owners they will deny any responsibility, claim their snowflake dogs would never hurt a fly then threaten the victim or at the very least accuse the victim of antagonizing the attack. This is one of the reasons I carry, I’ve been chased and nearly attacked many times.

    • Zach s

      Knowing most pitbull owners you say? Are you claiming you know the majority? That is ludicrous. I, as a pitbull owner, realize that no dog should be considered a snowflake. They are animals that people have chosen to domesticate. With that said ALL dogs, no matter the breed, needs proper care and training.

      • monkeychunks

        Just the majority of ones I’ve met. Most every one that has wanted to attack me when the owner was around was accompanied not by calls for the dog to retreat or stop barking, but chuckles about how their dog was scaring someone. A-holes.

      • DB Bell

        Sure, breed doesn’t matter? Look to the true experts of unprovoked, prolonged dog aggression, the “kill or die tryin ” style dog fighters of the USA and UK.

        Notice how they aren’t using GSD or Keeshonden, because while all dogs can bite, if you want a gladiator dog who will leave home and hunt down a member of its own family, it’s own kind, even an opposite sex puppy, for the sole purpose of mauling and killing the victim, you’d better get a pit. They’re the best doggy psychopaths! That’s what they were and are created to do.

        The fact that you haven’t yet watched a “good” game insane pit suddenly go from playing to slaying without a moments hesitation means that you are terribly uneducated about pits.

        • Zach s

          That’s a bunch of rubbish. “Doggy psychopaths”? They use these dogs because they are strong, agile, loyal, and very intelligent. They beat them and expose them to fighting for months to years to turn them aggressive. You are clearly the uneducated one, because you are just using stereotypes. Try looking at facts. Fact is these dogs rank as high or higher than other common house dogs like labs. Go ahead and look for yourself. Its the american temperament test society or atts.org. They are a group of unbiased people (unlike yourself) who actually know what they are talking about. Educate yourself.

          • Clay Hundenshire village idiot

            Most dogs are purpose bred to genetically exhibit specific behaviors. That is what give us dog breeds. Appearances are mere incidentals.

            Some of the inherent qualities that Pit Bulls are bred for is to be dog or animal aggressive, have a hold and grip bite style, and to be game, i.e., to fight to the finish without regard to self preservation and enjoy doing it. These behavioral qualities are what makes a Pit Bull a Pit Bull.

            Nobody trains Pit Bulls how to fight, they are bred and born that way. All one can do is choose the most talented Pit Bull and condition it to enhance its natural abilities.

          • Mary Rae

            Can I ask why you stereotype pit bull owners as ones that beat their dogs and expose them to fighting to turn them aggressive . Every pit bull owner I’ve met loves their pit bull and treats it like a baby , yet without provocation , it turned on them , their other dog, or got out to attack the neighbor’s dog. Then they can’t understand why it did that. They evidently failed to take the time to research breeds and genetics.

          • Zach s

            You clearly have not actually taken the time to read what I’ve said in this discussion. Maybe you should actually take the time to do so. I’m not getting sucked back into this discussion again. So instead revisiting what I’ve already said again and again and again…I’ll just make the suggestion that you actually take the time to read what has already been posted. I’ve even provided an article that influence my point of view.

          • Servaline

            You just told her that her facts were NOT unreliable, so what’s your issue with her facts?

          • Zach s

            Also it’s clear you are very anti pitbull from your profile. You attack those who support the bully breeds. You regurgitate the same old hateful, unreliable stories that has been said time and time again. Yet, when researched is hardly ever supported. Of there is one thing I’ve learned while participating in this forum; there is no talking reasonably with people like you.

          • Mary Rae

            It clearly looks like you are the hater. You evidently hate all other breeds of dogs . Why are you only defending only one type of dog, the one you keep saying no one can really identify. Please have some empathy for the victims of these dogs , as they only do what their genetic make up dictates them to go . Of course it’s not their fault. Just the people that keep promoting them as something other than what they really are.

          • Zach s

            I am only defending “one type of dog” because that’s what this discussion is about! You saying things like I “evidentally hate all other breeds of dogs,” shows how ignorant and misguided your judgement is. Like I said, your no different than the others I’ve argued with and there is no point in doing so any further.

          • Mary Rae

            Please reread what you replied to me. Where am I arguing . Facts are facts, all of those people and pets that have been mauled or killed by pit bulls , still are. They are not make believe , have some sympathy for those victims.

          • Zach s

            Your “facts” are not unreliable and highly distorted. Twice now your tactic is to appeal to emotion – not good when you want to make a valid point.

          • Servaline

            Sorry, Zach s, when you see a kid with a toe tag on because some totally irresponsible, entitled snowflake’s pit bull just somehow escaped the yard and killed him, it kind of brings about an emotional state that you seem to be devoid of.

          • Servaline

            Mary Rae isn’t arguing with you, you aren’t answering her questions. Read the Level I Trauma Studies from 2009 to 2016. These weren’t compiled by pit bull advocates or anti-pit bull parties, but rather by those who have to piece people together after a mauling. The fact that pit bulls kill some 15,000 other dogs a year in totally unprovoked attacks says something about concern for other dogs. Too often pibble owners are like their dogs, they come unglued and totally disconnected from everything around them except the drama they’ve created because of their entitlement.

          • e small

            That does not make a person anti-pit bull. Data and reasoning makes it clear that pit bulls are most likely dogs to kill a person..

            There are more than 25 media reports of pit bull attacks on people per week, and one death every 13 days.

            Pit bull attacks are one of the biggest public safety issues in America today. In the last 3 months of 2015, pit bulls killed more people than Dobermans killed in 60 years.

            More than 1 in 40 pit bulls killed or seriously injured another animal in 2013-2014. By comparison, only 1 dog in 50,000 of all other breed types combined killed or seriously injured another animal.

            Pit bull attacks have increased 830% in seven years in the US and Canada.

            In addition to attacks on people, pit bulls killed 24,000 other dogs and 13,000 cats in the US in 2015, or 66 dogs per day. (From National Pit Bull Victim Awareness)

          • Servaline

            It doesn’t take much time to pull up report after report after report of this breed’s aggression against humans and other animals. Superior court judges, lawyers, plastic surgeons, pediatricians, animal behaviorists, are all coming out and saying these dogs are inherently dangerous. What also comes to surface is the blatant disregard for human suffering that the owners of pit bulls demonstrate when their dogs snap and cause terrible tragedy. They repeatedly fail to restrain their dogs and most refuse to pay for the damages their dogs cause when they do. Now how would you like it if somebody ran you into the house with a car and crashed it into your living room and then backed out and left the scene, leaving you bewildered and bloody and everything around you a total wreck. You’re never compensated, never apologized to. There are literally hundreds of videos on the internet and thousands of photos of the damage these dogs do to people and other animals. Now, if you are a pit bull owner, do you have a $250,000 liability policy to cover an innocent person’s hospital bills should your dog flip out and do what these curs were bred to do.

          • Servaline

            These dogs show aggression as puppies, before anyone has laid a hand on them. Pit Bull Rescue Central, the leading authority on pit bull-type dogs, admits most pit bull-types are not safe around other people’s dogs because of their genetics. Pit Bull Rescue Central states, “Pit bulls were bred to recognize other dogs as prey”.http://www.pbrc.net/breakfight.html. And why should the rest of us have to rely on whether a pit bull owner is going to raise his dog responsibly in the first place? By the way, the American Temperament Test fails these dogs over and over. They also don’t report the number of dogs they have tested who passed and once they are rehomed attack and sometimes kill their new family members. Animal behaviorist and author Alexandra Semyonova provides analysis and a special report: Behavior Testing Shelter Dogs — A Summary of Where We Are Now http://www.dogsbite.org/pdf/behavior-testing-shelter-dogs-a-summary-of-where-we-are-now-semyonova-2016.pdf

        • Eric

          All pit bull owners should be charged criminally when their muts act out.

  • Idahoan23

    We live in Ammon and have been approached by 3 different pitbulls in the past couple of weeks. All of them were unattended and loose. One jumped my 6 year-old daughter. I’ve called animal control, but have yet to hear back from them on 2 of the incidents.

    • DB Bell

      Get a cart or wagon and a battery powered chainsaw. Keep the chain saw in the wagon. If an attack needs to be stopped, it’ll be the best $200 you ever spent.

      Kill all attacking bully dogs. That way they die happy and don’t ever harm another .

    • CheckeredPresent

      document with photos of the dogs out loose and date it, keep track of it. Call the cops first and tel them you want them to come out. They will take care of business. They don’t want the city to get sued for non-enforcement of dog law should something bad happen, as it inevitably will. Get on neighborhood social media sites and post about it. Go to city council when there is open mic and make them listen. Sucks to have to be like this but those kind of owners don’t give a hoot about you or your family’s safety. Or even the dog’s safety, so don’t feel too bad.

    • Mary Rae

      Please keep calling and have something done about those dogs. As you can see, pit bull owners are never responsible for their dogs and will not care if they maul you or you chikdren of kill your pet. Please be very careful, as the only way a pit will stop is if it kills it’s target or it is killed .

  • Zach s

    Eric…as far as I’m concerned there is little use talking to someone like you. You have something against the breed and their owners. I don’t believe for a second your claim about the dog owners snickering.

    Gabriel… it’s unfortunate that the breed is a favorite amongst criminals because they “look tough.” That’s article sounded credible until it said that owning the breed may be a risk marker. Come on man….think about it for one second. My argument is that it is a breed with a good temperament and that has been shown through unbiased testing. Most owners are responsible and it is the few that ruin it for us. A criminal is obviously an irresponsible and uncaring person who has no reason owning any type of dog. In other words, I don’t buy into it. Did you actually read the article or just read the abstract? It mentions that animal abusers are moreally likely to have a violent criminal history…ya think? Then this article has the same pitfall that most reported news on pitbull has…IT CALLS THEM PITBULL! pitbull is not a breed! You want to screw data? Then why not lump 3 different breeds together. Not to mention that is just lazy research. I don’t know anything about the journal it was published in, but my guess is its not a very good one.

    • Gabriel Barros

      Pit bulls have a horrible temperament. There are plenty of dogs with much better temperament than the pit bull dog but I don’t expect much in the way of temperament since they are bred for the sole purpose of killing another dog in “the pit” in the most inhumane way possible.

      Pit bulls are a very poor choice of dog if you’re looking for a dog with a good temperament. If you’re looking to kill your neighbor’s Golden Retriever, then yeah, pit bull is your choice.

      You can’t talk about pit bulls as a breed then turn around and attempt to claim since they’re not a “breed” that the term “pit bull” has no significance. I read and hear pit bull “advocates” do it all the time. When it’s convenient, it’s a pit bull, soon as a pit bull mauls or kills something, it’s no longer a pit bull.

      You can’t have your pit bull and eat it too ya know.

      • Zach s

        I used the term pitbull, yes. But we are on a forum online in which that’s what they’ve referred to. You want to have something published in a journal and have some credibility; I wouldn’t suggest using slang terms or you should define it and note that it is what you’ll be using throughout the article. What I find funny is you claim that there are plenty of dogs with better temperament and rant about how “pitbull” breeds have poor temperament. However, you fail back your claims and just use your opinion. I can assure you that the my English Staffordshire Terrier i’ve added to my family was not chosen to kill our neighbors dogs of any kind. Also pitbull advocates use the term because those who oppose them are poorly educated on the subject and it’s the term they use. They want to generalize and encompass all bully breeds. Sometimes you have to get on the level of your audience, as they say. I would love to have a discussion who actually knows statistics from each specific breed on dog bites and attacks…but that’s not gonna happen. Why? Two reasons. First, the data doesn’t exist. In most cases the data is collected by here say, not actual evidence. On top of that journalists are lazy and use readily available information and publish it. They don’t spend the time to actually research the topic and wait to have it looked over by their peers. They merely want to break a story and get paid. Second, people like you are incapable of having a real discussion about the dogs. You read something and then regurgitate it as gospel. For example the terribly written and researched article you posted about. It says early on in the article about how people who’ve been arrested for violent crimes are more likely to be violent towards animals, duh. Then it turns around and says owning a pitbull suggests you are more susceptible to deviant behavior. Ok…good argument. Not really. He might as well have said a violent criminal will make a viscious dog. Yeah that I’ll buy into because it’seems common sense. Lastly, I would never eat my dog. That’s heinous.

        • Nate Sunderland

          Lazy? Dude — you’ve apparently never worked in a newsroom.

        • Gabriel Barros

          “English Staffordshire Terrier”? What is that? Yet another relabeling of the pit bull fighting dog? Done by you?

          Your comment, “Also pitbull advocates use the term because those who oppose them are poorly educated on the subject and it’s the term they use.”

          “pitbull advocates”…and you consider yourself one? AND you own a relabeled pit bull, your “English Staffordshier Terror”. Come on now!

          The data clearly shows pit bulls are very deadly dogs compared to all other breeds/types of dogs. Pit bulls kills more than all other breeds COMBINED. You just fail to acknowledge it because you’re ignorant and wearing pit bull colored glasses.

          • Clay Hundenshire village idiot

            Notice how he tried to drag the stats on dog bites to add to the stats on extreme attacks and fatalities in a failed effort to level the playing field. This isn’t about dog bites.

          • Zach s

            Kudos on catching a type – o and using it to avoid any refutation to what I actually said. You can’t deny that pitbull is a general term encompassing the bully breeds. AMERICAN Pitbull Terrier, AMERICAN Staffordshire Terrier, ENGLISH Staffordshire BULL Terrier, etc…anyways, like I told the moderator I’very grown tired of this discussion. Good luck to you.

        • Clay Hundenshire village idiot

          Gabe has posted peer reviewed studies, you have posted nothing but opinion.

          All non fighting dog breeds have better temperaments than a Pit Bull. They are not bred to fight and kill and that is the most important quality a dog can have to live in family communities.

          Your Engish Staffordshire Terrier is nothing but a Pit Bull with a different name, and yes, they were bred to fight and kill your neighbors’ pets. You aren’t fooling anybody with your misinformation and denial.

        • Gabriel Barros

          Your comment, “I used the term pitbull, yes. But we are on a forum online in which that’s what they’ve referred to.”

          “I wouldn’t suggest using slang terms or you should define it and note that it is what you’ll be using throughout the article.”

          Well the pit bull “slang term” is used by your own people. Especially when free stuff is involved:

          “The event will be at the city shelters and will include FREE adoption fees, professional training advice and free spaying or neutering coupons if you already own a pit bull. <—–

          There will also be:

          FREE 5×7 pet photo with every pet adoption at the Westside Shelter donated by Joe Calderon Photography

          FREE public spay/neuter surgery coupons for owners of Pit Bulls and Pit mixes

          FREE public micro-chip for Pit Bulls and Pit mixes only (East & West shelters)

          FREE Troubleshooting Your Concerns class at the Eastside shelter for Pit Bulls and Pit mixes. Attendees will receive a Busy Buddy toy with classes from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

          The Eastside shelter is located at 8920 Lomas Blvd. NE and the Westside shelter is located at 11800 Sunset Gardens SW. Both are open Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m."

      • PuroScuro

        Many more pit bull type dogs and other small animals end up as bait for dog fighters than as fighting dogs. Countless others are used as breeders before ending up as bait dogs. Animal fighting is a widespread scourge across cultures, and they’re not just bully breeds.

    • Eric

      Don’t reply to me then it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that one out.

    • Eric

      Stop trying to impress the reader please I bet money you only have a high school diploma.

    • Clay Hundenshire village idiot

      It might be unfortunate about the criminals, but what about all the white trash Pit Bull mommies?

      Define good temperament? Fighting and killing kittens, puppies, babies, elderly, and other passive victims? This has been proven through unbiased testing and body counts.

      Most Pit Bulls will fight and /or kill regardless of owners. It is the Pit Bull itself that ruins things for the Pit Bull.

      Pit Bulls were developed for blood sports and are still commonly used for blood sports today, whether it be in a fighting pit, as catch dogs or in a dog park. Does the word animal abuser come to mind when one thinks of today’s owners? If not, why not? How not?

      Pit Bull’s are a breed, the American “Pit Bull” Terrier born and bred to fight in a pit, hence the name Pit Bull, the only breed with Pit Bull in its name. The Pit Bull is recognized by some of the largest breed registries, complete with its own breed standard, for over a hundred years.

      • Zach s

        Look, I am done arguing with the people on this message board. It’s going no where fast. Just about everything you said is well….laughable. Your clearly on Gabriel’s side so you two are welcome to share your insignificant, embellished claims amongst each other. I too posted a peer reviewed article and you denied its claims. Isn’t that exactly what I did in Gabriel’s case? It’s different because it opposes your thought? That is hypocritical in every way. I commend him for using peer reviewed material and it gave me the false impression he would actually make a reasonable argument. He did little, if anything, to defend what I said against his article. That was his decision and I have to think he probably never got any further than the abstract. As for mine, he really made no claim against it. Instead his reply was to undermine me by questioning whether or not I even understand the title of the article. Really? Another reason to discontinue the conversation between him and I. Your comments just continue to regurgitate the same tired opinions that I’ve heard for the past four days now. Want to talk fallacies? The opening statement of your calls people white trash? Right there you just discredited yourself. Like I said to Gabriel, good luck. I have no interest in reading your vile, offensive, and apocryphal claims about the breeds.

        • Eric

          Your an idiot to get this worked up over something that doesn’t even matter.

  • Eric

    Your wrong.

    • Clay Hundenshire village idiot

      This was a peer reviewed scientific study, not somebody’s personal opinion.

      • PuroScuro

        Having both a PhD. and sat on peer review boards, I know that peer review is no guarantee of accuracy or proper statistical analysis. The review is only as good as the understanding of the reviewers, while the article under scrutiny is only as good as the integrity and competence of the researchers.

        • e small

          It certainly does beat personal opinion though, you’d have to agree 😉

      • Eric

        Your still wtong

  • Nate Sunderland

    Naw — it’s all good. You guys back and forth has kept me entertained for a good couple days now. Kudos!

    • Mary Rae

      Nate, you evidently have never tried to publish another article about the daily activities of pit bull type dogs. If you had, you’d have the pit bull advocates threatening your job. They love doing that to protect their misunderstood breed. But is there really anything to misunderstand about this breed, I think not. Everyone understands that put bulls have been bred to fight and kill, they enjoy doing it, and no one has to force them to fight, that is why you will read about so many pit bulls that break out of a house or yard just to kill an innocent dog. Do you ever see any owners of other breeds “raising” their dogs to kill others? That’s all we ever hear from the pit bull advocates, ” it’s all how you raise them”. Silly people, pits are for killing.

      • e small

        This is one of many many unfortunate example of pit bull advocate bullying:

        “I received a call last week from the owner of a media company that’s been publishing my column for almost four years. He claimed my recent article “Pit bull propaganda is deadly” had caused such a negative backlash that he and his wife felt it necessary to cancel my column.

        “We love your work,” he said. “And we don’t disagree with you on this issue, but these people are very hostile and they won’t let up. They’re relentless.”

        Yes, many of them are. That’s what my article titled “Won’t back down” from two weeks ago was about. His news site didn’t run that column, though. Not the next one either, despite it having nothing to do with pit bulls. The aggressive vocal minority accomplished what they set out to do: I was removed from the list of columnists, and my voice with the media company’s readers was silenced.

        This is certainly nothing new. Any media that’s dared to publish facts about the inherent dangers of pit bulls has had to deal with mob campaigns conducted by pit bull fanatics from all over North America threatening to harass advertisers or whatever else they can think of in order to convince editors and publishers to shy away from this topic in the future.

        “Don’t bully my breed” is a common message from the pit bull advocacy camp. Ironically, they have no problem bullying anyone who speaks the horrifying truth, and that includes the bereaved parents of dead children who were killed by pit bulls.”

        From Censored by pit bull bullies
        By: LORI WELBOURNE

  • Zach s

    Yes, I agree this has certainly been entertaining for the past few days. Unfortunately, I feel the need to discuss the topic much further on this forum of little value. I’ve said just about all I can say and most of the responses that I’ve gotten from other posters in opposition (such as Gabriel, Eric,and Monkeychunks) really just prove to me that their hate for the breed is unjust. I’m proud to be an advocate for such a great, yet misunderstood, breed. I’ll continue to do so elsewhere, but the discussion is quickly deteriorating in quality. Thank you for allowing me to express my opinions here openly.

  • Zach s

    A well written article/study that backs a lot of the points I tried to stress. It shows that owner responsibility, family vs resident dog ownership, and dog education are appropriate ways to prevent dog bites. It also shows that investigating 256 attacks that other contributing factors played more of a role than breed. It also states that the identification of breed was usually inconclusive or merely here say. They point out that Breed Specific Legislation is not only ineffective, but also unnecessarily costly.

    Just a little last food for thought as I make my exit from this discussion! Thanks again.

    Co-occurrence of potentially preventable factors
    in 256 dog bite–related fatalities
    in the United States (2000–2009)

    Gary J. Patronek, VMD, PhD; Jeffrey J. Sacks, MD, MPH; Karen M. Delise;
    Donald V. Cleary, BA; Amy R. Marder, VMD

    • Gabriel Barros

      Your comment, “Co-occurrence of potentially preventable factors”

      What is that? I am willing to be you don’t even know. HUE HUE HUE!

      • PuroScuro

        Co-occurrence is the coincidence (are you familiar with that term?) of factors associated with a specific outcome. In the case of bully breeds, this includes chaining or other isolation of the dog outside of the house, improper management of child/dog interactions, backyard breeding, separation of pups from their mother before socialization, abuse, and a whole list of other factors.

        • Mary Rae

          It seems like a lot of other breeds live like this, but they don’t attack to kill at the earliest opportunity. I’ve seen fox hounds live together, chained up , then leg out to hunt without killing each other or their owners. Seems like your argument is very weak .

    • Eric

      That’s a week argluement. There is no fast to bak it up.

  • Gabriel Barros

    I find it hypocritical that there is both a “national pit bull awareness” month AND day when AT THE SAME TIME pit bull advocates claims there is either no such thing as a pit bull or that nobody can identify a pit bull.

    It’s absurd.

    There are over 350 breeds of dogs that CAN BE IDENTIFIED which none will dispute. Yet there is no “national awareness” for these breeds. But a breed/type that pit bull owners claim can’t be identified get both a day and a month of parades and jubilant celebration.

    Just shows how narcissistic, ignorant, and small-minded pit bull owners are.

  • Clay Hundenshire village idiot

    That is far from the truth. Dog fighting Pits are selectively bred to fight and kill. The stolen dogs are pet non Pit Bulls that are used for bait. The majority of Pits who demonstrate less than exemplary dog fighting skills are placed in pet homes. That don’t mean they won’t fight and kill, nor does it mean the home is suitable to handle such a dangerous savage. It means the best are kept for conditioning while the lesser fighters are spewed into our family communites to fight and kill our pets who were not bred to fight and kill.

    If what you said were true, and they stole their dogs to train to fight, then they could just as easily steal Beagles, Collies, and Poodles and make them top contenders, but that is not the case is it? Why? Because dog fighting and game is genetic.

    It is the non Pit Bull dogs, puppies, cats and kittens that are disemboweled, dismembered, maimed, and ripped to shreds alive when used for bait. These are the real victims, not your fake Pit Bull bait dog spew. That is nothing but a fallacious effort by shelters to try to put these fighting Pits into homes when they find their way into shelters covered in dog fighting scars.

    The people who promote Pit Bulls while sweeping these true bait animal victims under the rug are the true monsters.

    You can’t hug and kiss genetics out of a Pit Bull. You can’t rehab dog aggression, only manage and control it. Pit Bulls belong in a zoo, not next door to families with children and pets.

  • Eric

    Yes please edit it today.

  • Thomas Mair

    “Police encourage dog owners to either keep their pets in a fenced area or on a leash at all times.”lls
    > > > > Keeping pit bulls on leash or in a fenced yard does not stop pit bull attacks. Police departments and pit bull advocacy groups have been responding to pit bull attacks with this advice for years and it hasn’t stopped pit bull attacks. Twenty people have been killed by pit bulls this year, and hundreds of other dogs. The police and the news reporters should take their blinders off.

  • Servaline

    Can only hope that this mauler owner’s vet bills are high enough to give them something to think about.

Images in the news
subway-logo Kristian John Lopez 160408072942-01-isis-terror-threat-exlarge-tease South Water Fire Getty_CarrieFisher_120215 **EMBARGO: Hartford-New Haven** Disturbances that included gunfire, massive brawls and food-court fights played out at more than a dozen malls across the US. estradajp boy_ski_lift yir-006_cnna-st1-1000000003b50b0a-640x360_800k-1-thumb
Related Stories
 