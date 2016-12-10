Weather Sponsor
EastIdahoNews.com’s top 10 most popular Facebook posts from 2016

0  Updated at 6:00 am, December 26th, 2016 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
At the end of last year, 10,619 people had liked the EastIdahoNews.com Facebook page.

Fast forward 365 days and we have over 37,000 Facebook friends.

We appreciate each and every one of our followers who read, like and share our stories, videos and posts.

It was a very active year on our Facebook page — with EastIdahoNews.com posts appearing on the news feeds of millions of people around the world over the course of the year.

Here are the top 10 most popular EastIdahoNews.com Facebook posts from 2016 based on the number of people reached.

Note: This list does not include Facebook video posts or contest posts.

10. KUNZ INVESTIGATOR ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING CASE

MONDAY FEBRUARY 29

Philip R. Klein, a private investigator working on the DeOrr Kunz, Jr. case, issues a statement to EastIdahoNews.com regarding his findings in the case up to that point.

9. AMBER ALERT ISSUED FOR THREE CALDWELL CHILDREN

MONDAY JUNE 13

An Amber Alert is issued for three Caldwell children who are believed to be with a Caldwell woman and her boyfriend.

8. REXBURG WALMART EVACUATED AFTER MAN ENTERS WITH MACHETE

WEDNESDAY MARCH 30

A man enters the Rexburg Walmart with a machete and the store is evacuated for hours.

7. IN-DEPTH INTERVIEW WITH INVESTIGATOR PHILIP KLEIN

TUESDAY MARCH 1

Philip Klein, a private investigator hired by the extended family of missing toddler DeOrr Kunz Jr., announces that he believes the child was intentionally or accidentally killed while on a camping trip with his parents.

6. MAN LIKELY DEAD AFTER FALLING INTO YELLOWSTONE GEYSER

TUESDAY JUNE 7

A man in his early 20’s walks off a Yellowstone boardwalk and falls into a hot spring.

5. 16 GUNS STOLEN FROM CABELA’S

WEDNESDAY MARCH 30

A man broke into Cabela’s, hid inside the store until it closed and then stole 16 firearms.

4. FAMILY WHO NEARLY LOST CABINS IN FIRE SHARES ‘ANGELIC’ PHOTO

THURSDAY AUGUST 25

Jeanette Empey has titled the photo “The Fireman’s Guardian.” If you take a close look, you’ll see why.

3. PARENTS OF 5 INVENT WAY TO KEEP POTTY SPOTLESS

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 15

It may sound silly at first, but this spray shield that attaches onto your toilet bowl works. It keeps the human waste where it belongs – inside of the toilet.

2. DRUG TRAFFICKERS GET HIGH, CALL 911 AND TURN THEMSELVES IN

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 20

Two drug traffickers get high and call the Rexburg police to turn themselves in. Here’s the 911 call that will…well, just listen.

1. YELLOWSTONE TOURISTS PUT BISON IN CAR BECAUSE THEY’RE WORRIED IT’S COLD

SATURDAY MAY 14

Two tourists in Yellowstone National Park came across a baby bison and thought it was cold. They put it in their car and drove the animal to a ranger station. The story quickly went viral and was seen around the world.

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

