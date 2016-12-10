EastIdahoNews.com’s top 10 most popular Facebook posts from 2016

At the end of last year, 10,619 people had liked the EastIdahoNews.com Facebook page.
Fast forward 365 days and we have over 37,000 Facebook friends.
We appreciate each and every one of our followers who read, like and share our stories, videos and posts.
It was a very active year on our Facebook page — with EastIdahoNews.com posts appearing on the news feeds of millions of people around the world over the course of the year.
Here are the top 10 most popular EastIdahoNews.com Facebook posts from 2016 based on the number of people reached.
Note: This list does not include Facebook video posts or contest posts.
MONDAY FEBRUARY 29
Philip R. Klein, a private investigator working on the DeOrr Kunz, Jr. case, issues a statement to EastIdahoNews.com regarding his findings in the case up to that point.
MONDAY JUNE 13
An Amber Alert is issued for three Caldwell children who are believed to be with a Caldwell woman and her boyfriend.
WEDNESDAY MARCH 30
A man enters the Rexburg Walmart with a machete and the store is evacuated for hours.
TUESDAY MARCH 1
Philip Klein, a private investigator hired by the extended family of missing toddler DeOrr Kunz Jr., announces that he believes the child was intentionally or accidentally killed while on a camping trip with his parents.
TUESDAY JUNE 7
A man in his early 20’s walks off a Yellowstone boardwalk and falls into a hot spring.
WEDNESDAY MARCH 30
A man broke into Cabela’s, hid inside the store until it closed and then stole 16 firearms.
THURSDAY AUGUST 25
Jeanette Empey has titled the photo “The Fireman’s Guardian.” If you take a close look, you’ll see why.
TUESDAY NOVEMBER 15
It may sound silly at first, but this spray shield that attaches onto your toilet bowl works. It keeps the human waste where it belongs – inside of the toilet.
WEDNESDAY JANUARY 20
Two drug traffickers get high and call the Rexburg police to turn themselves in. Here’s the 911 call that will…well, just listen.
SATURDAY MAY 14
Two tourists in Yellowstone National Park came across a baby bison and thought it was cold. They put it in their car and drove the animal to a ranger station. The story quickly went viral and was seen around the world.
If you haven’t liked the EastIdahoNews.com, click here and do it right now!
Idaho State Journal Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com