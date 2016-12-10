Our 10 most viewed Facebook videos of 2016

0

Updated at 6:00 am, December 27th, 2016 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

The EastIdahoNews.com Facebook page logged millions of video views in 2016. We started streaming Facebook LIVE videos and captured some dramatic footage from a variety of stories over the year.

Here are the most viewed videos on our page from 2016.

10. MISSING TENNESSEE GIRL MAY HAVE BEEN SEEN IN EAST IDAHO

TUESDAY MAY 10

A young girl disappeared from Tennessee and authorities believed she may have been seen in east Idaho. Nearly 50,000 views were recorded on this video.

9. NES NINTENDO CLASSIC GIVEAWAY CONTEST

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 2

We got our hands on the years hottest Christmas toy and decided to give it away. This video logged nearly 53,000 video views in just two weeks.

8. POLICE SITUATION AT REXBURG WALMART

WEDNESDAY MARCH 30

A man entered the Rexburg Walmart with a machete and the store was locked down for several hours. This video has racked up nearly 54,000 views.

7. DESTINATIONS INN BIRTHDAY GIVEAWAY CONTEST

FRIDAY JULY 29

Destinations Inn decided to give away an overnight stay at their beautiful hotel as part of the EastIdahoNews.com birthday bash. Facebook fans entered by sharing and liking the video.

6. HIGH SPEED CRASH SURVEILLANCE VIDEO

FRIDAY AUGUST 19

EastIdahoNews.com obtained surveillance video of a high speed crash that ended on Main Street in Rexburg. The suspect was wanted in connection to a gun theft in Idaho Falls.

5. ISAAC REINWAND BREAKS HIS SILENCE

TUESDAY JANUARY 26

Isaac Reinwand, a man camping with DeOrr Kunz Jr., his parents and grandfather the day the toddler disappeared, sits down for his first interview about the case. Nearly 70,000 views have been recorded on this video.

4. DRONE VIDEO OF BLUE MELALEUCA BUILDING

WEDNESDAY JULY 13

In honor of police officers across the country, Melaleuca lit up its Idaho Falls headquarters in blue for a week. This video has over 80,000 views.

3. KLEIN INVESTIGATOR SPEAKS ON JESSICA MITCHELL

TUESDAY MARCH 1

Philip Klein, a private investigator looking into the disappearance of DeOrr Kunz, Jr., sits down with EastIdahoNews.com for an extensive interview on the case.

2. SWAN VALLEY LDS CHURCH FIRE LIVE COVERAGE

TUESDAY DECEMBER 6

Aerial video of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building burning in Swan Valley has seen nearly 300,000 views in just two weeks. The EastIdahoNews.com helicopter was in the area for two hours live streaming the fire as it burned.

1. ERIK ESTRADA SWORN IS AS ST. ANTHONY RESERVE POLICE OFFICER

SATURDAY JULY 2

The video may only be eight seconds but it’s been viewed nearly 550,000 times since it was posted on July 2. Hollywood star Erik Estrada was sworn is as a reserve police officer in St. Anthony and took a spin on his police motorcycle.

IF YOU HAVEN’T LIKED THE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM FACEBOOK, CLICK HERE TO DO IT RIGHT NOW!