Our 10 most viewed Facebook videos of 2016

The EastIdahoNews.com Facebook page logged millions of video views in 2016. We started streaming Facebook LIVE videos and captured some dramatic footage from a variety of stories over the year.
Here are the most viewed videos on our page from 2016.
TUESDAY MAY 10
A young girl disappeared from Tennessee and authorities believed she may have been seen in east Idaho. Nearly 50,000 views were recorded on this video.
WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 2
We got our hands on the years hottest Christmas toy and decided to give it away. This video logged nearly 53,000 video views in just two weeks.
WEDNESDAY MARCH 30
A man entered the Rexburg Walmart with a machete and the store was locked down for several hours. This video has racked up nearly 54,000 views.
FRIDAY JULY 29
Destinations Inn decided to give away an overnight stay at their beautiful hotel as part of the EastIdahoNews.com birthday bash. Facebook fans entered by sharing and liking the video.
FRIDAY AUGUST 19
EastIdahoNews.com obtained surveillance video of a high speed crash that ended on Main Street in Rexburg. The suspect was wanted in connection to a gun theft in Idaho Falls.
TUESDAY JANUARY 26
Isaac Reinwand, a man camping with DeOrr Kunz Jr., his parents and grandfather the day the toddler disappeared, sits down for his first interview about the case. Nearly 70,000 views have been recorded on this video.
WEDNESDAY JULY 13
In honor of police officers across the country, Melaleuca lit up its Idaho Falls headquarters in blue for a week. This video has over 80,000 views.
TUESDAY MARCH 1
Philip Klein, a private investigator looking into the disappearance of DeOrr Kunz, Jr., sits down with EastIdahoNews.com for an extensive interview on the case.
TUESDAY DECEMBER 6
Aerial video of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building burning in Swan Valley has seen nearly 300,000 views in just two weeks. The EastIdahoNews.com helicopter was in the area for two hours live streaming the fire as it burned.
SATURDAY JULY 2
The video may only be eight seconds but it’s been viewed nearly 550,000 times since it was posted on July 2. Hollywood star Erik Estrada was sworn is as a reserve police officer in St. Anthony and took a spin on his police motorcycle.
Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Nichole Stanford, EastIdahoNews.com