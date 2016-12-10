The 10 most viewed ‘feel-good’ stories on EastIdahoNews.com in 2016

Updated at 6:00 am, December 28th, 2016 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — At EastIdahoNews.com, we try to provide a variety of news – not just doom and gloom.

Here’s a look back at the top ten most viewed “feel-good” stories that were posted on EastIdahoNews.com in 2016.

WEDNESDAY JUNE 22

A local mother is praising the heroic actions of a United Parcel Service driver after he likely saved her and her sons from what could have been a deadly house fire.

SATURDAY APRIL 16

It’s the touching video that’s been watched by thousands. A star baseball player from Hillcrest High School asking his friend with special needs to prom.

MONDAY DECEMBER 12

Jessica and Hayden Goudy have waited seven agonizing years to have a baby. They were finally able to adopt a little girl and Secret Santa sent his elves to their home with a gift.

FRIDAY AUGUST 12

A woman born and raised in Idaho Falls is making news around the world for her heroic and historic donation of breast milk.

TUESDAY JUNE 14

A well-known actor who played a police officer on TV is about to become a reserve police officer in St. Anthony, Idaho.

THURSDAY JULY 7

When Melaleuca employees walked into a company meeting Wednesday afternoon, they had no idea what their CEO was about say.

SUNDAY AUGUST 14

A Blackfoot family says angels were protecting their little girl when a mountain lion picked her up and dragged her several feet during a camping trip.

SATURDAY AUGUST 6

Thousands of people packed into the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre for a night of music, fun and good times. Keith Urban left a message for his fans following his show.

THURSDAY AUGUST 25

Jeanette Empey has titled the photo “The Fireman’s Guardian.” If you take a close look, you’ll see why.

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 15

For many mothers and fathers, cleaning the toilet is easily the least favorite chore in the house.

But now that job is looking a little easier — and a lot less messy — thanks to a clever invention by a pair of local parents.