Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

The 10 most viewed ‘feel-good’ stories on EastIdahoNews.com in 2016

Local

0  Updated at 6:00 am, December 28th, 2016 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
KELSI BUTT

IDAHO FALLS — At EastIdahoNews.com, we try to provide a variety of news – not just doom and gloom.

Here’s a look back at the top ten most viewed “feel-good” stories that were posted on EastIdahoNews.com in 2016.

10. UPS DRIVER SAVES RIRIE FAMILY FROM FIRE

WEDNESDAY JUNE 22

ups-driverjp

A local mother is praising the heroic actions of a United Parcel Service driver after he likely saved her and her sons from what could have been a deadly house fire.

9. IDAHO FALLS TEEN’S ‘TOUCHING’ PROM PROPOSAL GOES VIRAL

SATURDAY APRIL 16

if-promjp

It’s the touching video that’s been watched by thousands. A star baseball player from Hillcrest High School asking his friend with special needs to prom.

8. AFTER 6 MISCARRIAGES, THEY FINALLY RECEIVED THEIR MIRACLE BABY. THEN SECRET SANTA SHOWED UP

MONDAY DECEMBER 12

miscajp

Jessica and Hayden Goudy have waited seven agonizing years to have a baby. They were finally able to adopt a little girl and Secret Santa sent his elves to their home with a gift.

7. MOTHER FROM IDAHO FALLS MAKES HISTORIC BREAST MILK DONATION FOLLOWING SON’S DEATH

FRIDAY AUGUST 12

breast-donatinojp

A woman born and raised in Idaho Falls is making news around the world for her heroic and historic donation of breast milk.

6. WELL-KNOWN ACTOR JOINING ST. ANTHONY POLICE DEPT. TO FIGHT CHILD INTERNET CRIME

TUESDAY JUNE 14

policejp

A well-known actor who played a police officer on TV is about to become a reserve police officer in St. Anthony, Idaho.

5. MELALEUCA CEO MAKES $1.2 MILLION ANNOUNCEMENT & EMPLOYEES CHEER

THURSDAY JULY 7

ceo-announcejp

When Melaleuca employees walked into a company meeting Wednesday afternoon, they had no idea what their CEO was about say.

4. MOTHER OF GIRL ATTACKED BY MOUNTAIN LION: ‘ANGELS WERE PROTECTING HER’

SUNDAY AUGUST 14

mountaionlionjp

A Blackfoot family says angels were protecting their little girl when a mountain lion picked her up and dragged her several feet during a camping trip.

3. KEITH URBAN’S MESSAGE FOR IDAHO FOLLOWING HIS POCATELLO CONCERT

SATURDAY AUGUST 6

urbanjp

Thousands of people packed into the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre for a night of music, fun and good times. Keith Urban left a message for his fans following his show.

2. FAMILY WHO NEARLY LOST CABINS IN FIRE SNAPS ‘ANGELIC’ PHOTO

THURSDAY AUGUST 25

angel-phoojp

Jeanette Empey has titled the photo “The Fireman’s Guardian.” If you take a close look, you’ll see why.

1. PARENTS OF 5 BOYS INVENT A WAY TO KEEP THEIR TOILET SPOTLESS

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 15

toiletjp

For many mothers and fathers, cleaning the toilet is easily the least favorite chore in the house.
But now that job is looking a little easier — and a lot less messy — thanks to a clever invention by a pair of local parents.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Stories You May Be Interested In:

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: Woman donates Hatchimal to girl with leukemia

23 Dec 2016

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

‘Christmas Miracle’: Missing man hikes 5 miles to be rescued

21 Dec 2016

Idaho State Journal Staff

Young mother diagnosed with cancer after husband’s death is surprised by Secret Santa

22 Dec 2016

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Power restored to 1,000 customers after evening outage

19 Dec 2016

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
KELSI BUTT subway-logo Kristian John Lopez 160408072942-01-isis-terror-threat-exlarge-tease South Water Fire Getty_CarrieFisher_120215 **EMBARGO: Hartford-New Haven** Disturbances that included gunfire, massive brawls and food-court fights played out at more than a dozen malls across the US. estradajp boy_ski_lift
Related Stories
 