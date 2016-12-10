Weather Sponsor
The 10 most read stories on EastIdahoNews.com in 2016

Local

0  Updated at 6:00 am, December 30th, 2016 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
bison again

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com posted thousands of stories in 2016 and had nearly 20 million pageviews over the course of the year.

Here’s a look back at the top 10 most read stories on EastIdahoNews.com in 2016.

10. WOMAN FOUND DEAD, BURIED IN HER BONNEVILLE COUNTY BASEMENT

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 11

murderjp

A woman is found dead and buried in the basement of her Bonneville County home. Authorities later arrest and charge her boyfriend with murder after he fled the state for two weeks.

9. LOCAL BUSINESSMAN, DENTIST AND SPOUSES KILLED IN PLANE CRASH

SUNDAY MARCH 13

planecrashjp

A local businessman, his wife, along with a dentist and his wife were all killed in a plane crash north of Alpine, Wyoming near Palisades Reservoir.

8. DEORR’S PARENTS NAMED AS SUSPECTS IN CHILD’S DISAPPEARANCE

MONDAY JANUARY 25

deorrpaentsjp

The Lemhi County Sheriff says the parents of DeOrr Kunz Jr. have been “less than truthful” during polygraph tests and interviews with investigators.

7. DOCUMENTS DETAIL ALLEGED VOYEURISM INCIDENT AT AMMON TARGET

WEDNESDAY JULY 13

voyerjp

A transgender woman accused of videotaping an 18-year-old in a Target fitting room admits to detectives that she had made videos in the past of women undressing, according to court documents.

6. DEORR INVESTIGATOR: I THINK WE KNOW ‘HOW,’ WE’RE JUST TRYING TO FIGURE OUT ‘WHY’

MONDAY JANUARY 18

deorrinvestjp

Private investigator Philip Klein participates in a Skype interview to answer questions on his investigation into the DeOrr Kunz Jr. disappearance.

5. IDAHO TEACHER TRIES TO MOVE FORWARD AFTER SEX ED COMPLAINT

MONDAY MARCH 28

idahoteacherjp

A Dietrich science teacher found out four parents filed an ethics complaint against him as a result of a sex education lesson he taught. Now he’s trying to move forward.

4. KUNZ INVESTIGATOR: JESSICA MITCHELL KNOWS WHERE DEORR’S BODY IS

TUESDAY MARCH 1

kunzjp

Philip Klein, a private investigator hired by the extended family of missing toddler DeOrr Kunz Jr., announces that he believes the child was intentionally or accidentally killed.

3. DRUG TRAFFICKERS GET HIGH AND CALL THE COPS TO TURN THEMSELVES IN. HERE’S THE 911 CALL

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 20

drugs-011

Authorities have released a 911 phone call from a drug trafficking arrest that has people shaking their heads.

2. PARK SERVICE: BISON CALF EUTHANIZED AFTER TOURISTS PUT IT IN VEHICLE

MONDAY MAY 16

busonkilledjp

The National Park Service euthanizes a bison calf after a pair of tourists put the animal in an SUV over concerns the animal was too cold.

1. YELLOWSTONE TOURISTS PUT BISON CALF IN CAR BECAUSE THEY’RE WORRIED IT’S COLD

SATURDAY MAY 14

touristscoldjp

A pair of Yellowstone tourists believe a bison calf is cold so they put it in their rental car and drive the animal to a ranger station.

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

