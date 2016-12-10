The 10 most read stories on EastIdahoNews.com in 2016

0

Updated at 6:00 am, December 30th, 2016 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com posted thousands of stories in 2016 and had nearly 20 million pageviews over the course of the year.

Here’s a look back at the top 10 most read stories on EastIdahoNews.com in 2016.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 11

A woman is found dead and buried in the basement of her Bonneville County home. Authorities later arrest and charge her boyfriend with murder after he fled the state for two weeks.

SUNDAY MARCH 13

A local businessman, his wife, along with a dentist and his wife were all killed in a plane crash north of Alpine, Wyoming near Palisades Reservoir.

MONDAY JANUARY 25

The Lemhi County Sheriff says the parents of DeOrr Kunz Jr. have been “less than truthful” during polygraph tests and interviews with investigators.

WEDNESDAY JULY 13

A transgender woman accused of videotaping an 18-year-old in a Target fitting room admits to detectives that she had made videos in the past of women undressing, according to court documents.

MONDAY JANUARY 18

Private investigator Philip Klein participates in a Skype interview to answer questions on his investigation into the DeOrr Kunz Jr. disappearance.

MONDAY MARCH 28

A Dietrich science teacher found out four parents filed an ethics complaint against him as a result of a sex education lesson he taught. Now he’s trying to move forward.

TUESDAY MARCH 1

Philip Klein, a private investigator hired by the extended family of missing toddler DeOrr Kunz Jr., announces that he believes the child was intentionally or accidentally killed.

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 20

Authorities have released a 911 phone call from a drug trafficking arrest that has people shaking their heads.

MONDAY MAY 16

The National Park Service euthanizes a bison calf after a pair of tourists put the animal in an SUV over concerns the animal was too cold.

SATURDAY MAY 14

A pair of Yellowstone tourists believe a bison calf is cold so they put it in their rental car and drive the animal to a ranger station.