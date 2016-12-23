Weather Sponsor
Chimney fire results in $45,000 in damages to local home

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 8:39 am, December 23rd, 2016 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
chimney-fire
Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department.

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that broke out Friday morning in a single family residence at 787 South 45th West.

The fire department responded to the scene at around 4 a.m. Engine 5 arrived to find a fire that had extended into the attic from the chimney and a wood burning stove.

Crews aggressively exposed and attacked the hidden fire in the void spaces. Ladder 1 ventilated the roof to release the smoke and heat in the attic space.

The house was empty of people as the family self-evacuated prior to the department’s arrival. There were no injuries.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire confined to the area immediately around the chimney in the attic.

Two engines, one ladder truck, two ambulances, one water tender and two chiefs responded to the fire.

The damage is estimated at $45,000.

Fire escaping from the wood burning stove to the chimney and into the structure of the home is the reported cause.

Firefighters would like to remind homeowners of the importance of inspecting their chimneys to make sure they remain clean of creosote and are structurally intact.

