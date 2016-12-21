Weather Sponsor
‘Christmas Miracle’: Missing man hikes 5 miles to be rescued

Local

Updated at 11:38 am, December 21st, 2016 By: Idaho State Journal Staff
missing man

POCATELLO — A Utah man who has been missing since Monday has been found safe and unharmed.

This despite the fact Paul Meiling spent two nights weathering a snowstorm in the mountains near Arimo in southern Bannock County. He then hiked five miles to a place where he finally had cell phone reception so he could call his son for help.

Not bad for a 77-year-old from West Jordan who also suffers from heart problems.

Meiling was reported missing by his family after he failed to return home from a trip to Idaho State University’s library to donate some books.

Meiling’s family said after dropping off the books he decided to check out some of his favorite fishing spots on the way back to Utah.

One of those spots is a creek near Arimo but Meiling’s journey to the remote location took a turn for the worse when his Toyota Tundra pickup got stuck in the snow, his family said. Making matters worse is that there was no cell phone service and no one around to help him as a snowstorm descended on the region.

Meiling waited for help in his Tundra for two nights as the mercury plummeted to well below freezing and the falling snow piled up outside.

His family said that on Wednesday morning Meiling made the decision to try to hike out of his predicament. He walked five miles in snow-covered rough terrain until he finally got to a place where his cell phone would work.

Around 8:30 a.m. he called his son Jeff, who lives in South Jordan, Utah, to deliver perhaps the best Christmas gift in the Meiling family’s history — Dad was OK.

Emergency units responded to Meiling’s location but he said he was fine and didn’t even go to the hospital. After two nights in the back country, he just wanted to go home.

Prior to being located Wednesday morning, Meiling was last seen filling up his vehicle at the Pocatello Costco’s gas pumps around noon Monday. He had traveled to Pocatello to donate books to the ISU library and his family confirmed that he did so Monday morning prior to going to Costco for gas.

Meiling has a heart condition and his family was concerned that he might have suffered a medical emergency and lost control of his vehicle and crashed on the way home to Utah.

Family members spent most of Tuesday searching Southeast Idaho’s rural roads for Meiling.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday Meiling was being driven by a friend back home to West Jordan.

Meiling said about his ordeal, “What a wonderful Christmas miracle.”

This story originally appeared in the Idaho State Journal. It is posted here with permission.

