East Idaho Eats: Enchant your tastebuds at Abracadabra’s Breakfast and Bistro

East Idaho Eats

0  Updated at 11:52 am, December 31st, 2016 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Abracadabra’s Breakfast and Bistro

Address: 2040 Channing Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83404

Phone: (208) 881-9024

Hours: Monday thru Sunday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

IDAHO FALLS — It’s creative recipes like pancakes made with fruity pebbles cereal, or the Captain Crunch Encrusted French toast that make Abracadabra’s Breakfast and Bistro the perfect place for the child in all of us.

“When you’re a kid and you think of breakfast you think of the most ridiculous food,” owner Josh Swain said.

At Abracadabra’s Breakfast and Bistro, owners say the childhood inspired menu is a part of the magical atmosphere that has been created for guests. From the floating presents on the ceiling, to the top hats lining sections of the wall, customers know they are in for an enchanting time.

“Our idea here is that food is the show, and that we want everything to be magic. Magic food, magic experience,” Swain said.

The word ‘abracadabra’ is used by magicians while performing a trick — and that is the type of flare local chefs try to bring to Abracadabra’s dishes. They amaze guests tastebuds with dishes like the turkey bacon melt, the nutty bacon cakes or chicken and waffles.

“Chicken and waffles is kinda something that we’ve brought to the area,” Swain said.

abra_1

The Nutty Bacon Cakes: Two buttermilk pancakes topped with chopped smoky bacon, candied pecans, and buttermilk syrup.

If new guests are looking for a sandwich to satisfy their breakfast or lunch time hunger Swain said the Deep Friend Monte Cristo has it all.

It’s pretty much two giant pieces of French toast stacked with different kinds of meats and cheeses, followed up with a raspberry jam dip, and served with a side of ball park fries.

“It’s big pieces of sour dough bread grilled like french toast, deep fried on the grill,” Swain says. “We put whole turkey, black forest ham, smothered with Swiss cheese and white cheddar.”

Salt Lake City native Satyra Scoville, says she’s been to the restaurant multiple times. She said she always enjoys her experience and recommends the bistro to her family and friends. Scoville recently had the Captain Crunch Encrusted French toast and said it was delicious.

“Basically like candy on my plate,” Scoville said.

Regardless of the recipe, workers at Abracadabra’s always put the most magical food forward while keeping their inner-child in mind.

“We wanted to make food that was a little bit more exciting. Something that people haven’t quite seen before, or they’ve seen it, but they haven’t tasted in the way we’ve prepared it,” Swain said.

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

