EIRMC turns 30, collects 30,000 cans of food for food banks

Updated at 11:03 am, December 22nd, 2016 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

IDAHO FALLS — Today EIRMC is officially turning 30. EIRMC is celebrating three decades of service with a 30,000 canned food drive – and they just surpassed their 30,000 can goal.

EIRMC has been celebrating their anniversary over the last couple months while promoting the canned food drive. But today EIRMC will officially reach their 30 Year Anniversary – and what better way to celebrate than by reaching their goal?

Canned goods were collected through physical donations at the hospital, and through a virtual canned food drive at EIRMC30Years.com. Visitors to the site were able to participate once each day and each time they did EIRMC committed to purchase canned goods on their behalf.

The canned food drive will continue through the end of the year. At that point the final count will be calculated, EIRMC will arrange to purchase cans generated by the virtual canned food drive, and preparations will be made to distribute the cans to 11 area food banks throughout EIRMC’s service area.

The 11 area food banks are Community Dinner Table (Blackfoot Community Pantry), Community Food Basket (Idaho Falls), Cornerstone Pentecostal Food Bank, Family Crisis Center (Rexburg), Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen, Jefferson County Food Bank, North Bingham County Community Food Bank, North Fremont Food Pantry, Salvation Army (Idaho Falls), St. Vincent de Paul, and Teton Valley Food Bank. EIRMC anticipates that the cans will be distributed in mid-January.