Funeral services planned for teen killed in snowmobile accident

Updated at 1:26 pm, December 20th, 2016 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

AMMON — A teenager killed in a snowmobile accident Monday night has been identified as Logan Billman.

The following is his obituary:

Logan Alan Billman, 14, of Ammon, passed away December 19, 2016, from injuries sustained in a snowmobiling accident. He passed away doing what he enjoyed most, being in the mountains.

Logan was born April 3, 2002, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Kenny Alan Billman and Rebecca K. Parker Billman. He grew up and attended grade school in Ammon and was attending Sandcreek Middle School.

Logan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and an active member of his Teacher’s Quorum. He worked hard on his Duty to God. He was close to achieving his goal of obtaining his Eagle Scout Award. He enjoyed riding horses, dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and tinkering in the garage, working on his jeep. He was a hard worker and loved serving others. He was always happy and had a contagious smile that could light up a room.

Logan is survived by his parents, Kenny and Rebecca Billman of Ammon, ID; sister, Katie Jo Billman of Ammon, ID; brothers, Heston and Cinch Billman of Ammon, ID; grandparents, Claude and Holly Parker of Fruita, CO, and Benny and Margo Billman of Shelley, ID.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2016, at the Ammon LDS 27th Ward, 7118 South Ledgerock Drive, with Bishop Jim Hansen officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Logan’s name to Wood Funeral Home, P.O. Box 51434, Idaho Falls, ID 83405.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses. Click here to donate.