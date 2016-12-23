Where to get rid of your Christmas Tree

Updated at 2:59 pm, December 23rd, 2016 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The city of Idaho Falls and other eastern Idaho communities will have specified drop-off locations for Christmas tree disposal after the holidays.

In Bonneville County, Christmas trees cannot be placed with regular garbage due to protocols at the County Transfer Station. As such, the Sanitation Division will assist in post-holiday cleanup efforts.

Seventeen collection sites have been set up in Idaho Falls and designated for Christmas tree disposal, according to a county news release.

Residents have until Jan. 30 to utilize the designated locations. The sites are not available for the disposing of unsold trees from tree lots.

All wires, strings, lights, ornaments or any other decoration must be removed from the Christmas tree. The trees will be chipped and turned into mulch which will be available next spring.

Idaho Falls Tree Disposal Locations:

1. Washburn & Michael (Reinhart Park)

2. Grandview & Foote Drive

3. Coachman & Broadway (behind car wash)

4. Fremont Avenue (by recycling bin north of Science Center)

5. Mound & W. Elva Street (Melaleuca Field parking lot)

6. N. Water & Chestnut (NE corner)

7. W. 13th & Placer

8. 10th & Emerson

9. 17th & Emerson

10. S. Boulevard & Rogers Street

. Bennett & Waid

12. Cleveland & Fanning (SW corner)

13. Sunnyside Park (by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center – SE corner)

14. South of 1st Street (west side of Meppen)

15. Sykes & Davidson

16. Ashment & 12th Street

17. Russet & Lincoln

Locations will also be listed on the home page of the city’s website. For additional information about Christmas tree disposal or mulching, contact the Sanitation Department at (208) 612-8491.

POCATELLO:

(Found on the City of Pocatello’s website under ‘Collection Schedules’)

Christmas trees will be collected at drop-off bins at three locations: City Hall, Rainey Park, and the entrance to Sister City Park.

The will be collected from Dec. 26 through Jan. 10.

The trees will be chipped and used for ground cover or other projects throughout the year and not placed in the landfill.

Everything must be removed from the tree to avoid damage to the chipper.

Christmas trees will not be collected curbside.

RIGBY:

According to city officials Christmas trees will be picked up curbside following Christmas day. An end date for collection was not specified. Residents can also bring trees to the Idaho National Laboratory bus stop near Idaho State Highway 48.

REXBURG:

(According the the City of Rexburg’s website under ‘Fall and Spring Clean up’)

The city of Rexburg’s Street Department will pick up trees placed in the front of homes on the curb. It will also pick up trees in from apartment complexes as long as they are on the curb near the entrance of the apartment complex. Pick up will be the week following New Years Day.