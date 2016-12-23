Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Where to get rid of your Christmas Tree

Local

0  Updated at 2:59 pm, December 23rd, 2016 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
Your house may be perfectly child-proofed for the rest of the year, but the holidays bring new threats to your children's safety. Glitter, snow globes, and Christmas trees are among common holiday hazards. (Adobe Stock)

IDAHO FALLS — The city of Idaho Falls and other eastern Idaho communities will have specified drop-off locations for Christmas tree disposal after the holidays.

In Bonneville County, Christmas trees cannot be placed with regular garbage due to protocols at the County Transfer Station. As such, the Sanitation Division will assist in post-holiday cleanup efforts.

Seventeen collection sites have been set up in Idaho Falls and designated for Christmas tree disposal, according to a county news release.

Residents have until Jan. 30 to utilize the designated locations. The sites are not available for the disposing of unsold trees from tree lots.

All wires, strings, lights, ornaments or any other decoration must be removed from the Christmas tree. The trees will be chipped and turned into mulch which will be available next spring.

Idaho Falls Tree Disposal Locations:

  • 1. Washburn & Michael (Reinhart Park)
  • 2. Grandview & Foote Drive
  • 3. Coachman & Broadway (behind car wash)
  • 4. Fremont Avenue (by recycling bin north of Science Center)
  • 5. Mound & W. Elva Street (Melaleuca Field parking lot)
  • 6. N. Water & Chestnut (NE corner)
  • 7. W. 13th & Placer
  • 8. 10th & Emerson
  • 9. 17th & Emerson
  • 10. S. Boulevard & Rogers Street
  • . Bennett & Waid
  • 12. Cleveland & Fanning (SW corner)
  • 13. Sunnyside Park (by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center – SE corner)
  • 14. South of 1st Street (west side of Meppen)
  • 15. Sykes & Davidson
  • 16. Ashment & 12th Street
  • 17. Russet & Lincoln

Locations will also be listed on the home page of the city’s website. For additional information about Christmas tree disposal or mulching, contact the Sanitation Department at (208) 612-8491.

POCATELLO:

(Found on the City of Pocatello’s website under ‘Collection Schedules’)

Christmas trees will be collected at drop-off bins at three locations: City Hall, Rainey Park, and the entrance to Sister City Park.

The will be collected from Dec. 26 through Jan. 10.

The trees will be chipped and used for ground cover or other projects throughout the year and not placed in the landfill.

Everything must be removed from the tree to avoid damage to the chipper.

Christmas trees will not be collected curbside.

RIGBY:

According to city officials Christmas trees will be picked up curbside following Christmas day. An end date for collection was not specified. Residents can also bring trees to the Idaho National Laboratory bus stop near Idaho State Highway 48.

REXBURG:

(According the the City of Rexburg’s website under ‘Fall and Spring Clean up’)

The city of Rexburg’s Street Department will pick up trees placed in the front of homes on the curb. It will also pick up trees in from apartment complexes as long as they are on the curb near the entrance of the apartment complex. Pick up will be the week following New Years Day.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Secret Santa provides the gift of hearing for Idaho Falls man

17 Dec 2016

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Family donates teddy bears for siblings of stillborn babies

20 Dec 2016

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Pocatello couple charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

15 Dec 2016

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Man dies in Idaho’s first flu-related case of the season

22 Dec 2016

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
tela benson Getty_CarrieFisher_120215 Your house may be perfectly child-proofed for the rest of the year, but the holidays bring new threats to your children's safety. Glitter, snow globes, and Christmas trees are among common holiday hazards. (Adobe Stock) passengers moyle_trujillo jenna hancock Larry and Sharon Corsini passed away together on Dec. 13. (Larry Corsini) foodbank_2 chimney-fire
Related Stories
 