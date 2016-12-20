Weather Sponsor
Idaho Falls attic fire results in $25,000 in damage

Idaho Falls

Updated at 8:02 pm, December 20th, 2016
The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — At approximately 2:45 p.m. today, the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 710 Sharp Place for a report of a structure fire.

Three engines, two ambulances and two fire chiefs responded to the fire. Crews arrived on scene and found light smoke coming from the attic. Fire crews pulled the ceiling and found an attic fire burning with several trusses heavily damaged by the fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and extensive overhaul was performed to save the structure.

There were no injuries reported.

The damage is estimated at $25,000.

