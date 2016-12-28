Weather Sponsor
Idaho Falls lifts snow removal parking restrictions

Idaho Falls

Updated at 9:07 am, December 28th, 2016
The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The city of Idaho Falls has completed snow removal activities associated with the recent winter weather event. As a result, the parking restrictions have been lifted.

The Public Works Department and the Idaho Falls Police Department would like to thank residents and the traveling public for their cooperation during this process.

For information on snow removal policies in Idaho Falls visit http://www.idahofallsidaho.gov/city/city-departments/public-works/street/interactive-snow-plowing-and-parking-map.html.

EastIdahoNews.com staff

