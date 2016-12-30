Idaho Falls Mayor’s scholarship applications now available

Updated at 9:37 am, December 30th, 2016 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — At least $60K in scholarships for local students is the goal for the 12th Annual Mayor’s Scholarship Fund.

Applications are now available for 8th-12th grade students and can be found by visiting school counselor or the District 91 or District 93 administration offices. A link to the applications can also be found here.

To qualify for the scholarships, students must be residents of Idaho Falls, attend an Idaho Falls School District 91 or Bonneville School District 93 school, or be enrolled in one of the programs of the Eastern Idaho Professional/Technical High School District 571.

The deadline for applications is February 1, 2017, and applications can be submitted to school counselors or dropped off at the District 91 or District 93 administration offices.

The Scholarship Awards Ceremony will be held at the Idaho Falls Colonial Theater at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29 to honor the recipients. The ceremony is free and open to the public. A private reception for recipients, parents, sponsors and school administrators will be held prior to the ceremony.

The Mayor’s Scholarship Fund was established to support Idaho Falls students who plan to pursue a post-high school education. Funds for these scholarships and awards are made possible through generous voluntary contributions from local citizens, corporate and business sponsors.

Two areas are offered to area students. The Promise Award is a $250 scholarship available for students in grades 8-11. These awards can be used during the students’ senior year to help cover college preparation costs including, but not limited to, standardized testing, college application fees, campus tours, etc. Scholarship monies may also be applied to tuition costs at an accredited post-secondary school or training program within the State of Idaho or for US military education programs.

The award may also be applied toward the cost of approved dual credit coursework while still in high school. Twenty Promise scholarships were awarded in 2016. The number of Promise scholarships awarded in 2017 is dependent upon funds received through annual contributions.

The Senior Scholarship is a $1,500 or $2,500 scholarship for graduating seniors. These awards must be used for education-related expenses incurred at accredited Idaho education institutions. Twenty Senior Scholarships were awarded in 2016. The number of scholarships awarded in 2017 is dependent upon funds received through annual contributions.

“There’s no doubt that Idaho’s youth will need training and opportunities for learning beyond high school,” states Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “This program is one tremendous effort to give Idaho Falls students the advantages higher education offers. We thank the many generous sponsors who make this program possible.”

Sponsorship levels start at $250 for individual and family donations. Corporate sponsorship levels range from $500 to $10,000. Contact Susan Hulse, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Scholarship Fund for additional information at mayorsscholarshipfund@gmail.com.

HISTORY

In 2006, then Idaho Falls Mayor Jared Fuhriman, in partnership with District 91Education Foundation, helped to establish the Mayor’s Scholarship Fund. Since inception, the fund has grown to include District 93 students. The fund has provided nearly 330 scholarships totaling more than $330K to area students. The Mayor’s Scholarship Fund is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization.