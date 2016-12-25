IFPD: Do not travel unless absolutely necessary

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking people to avoid travel Sunday unless absolutely necessary.
Road conditions are very poor across east Idaho and residents are asked to stay indoors if possible.
RELATED | CITY OF IDAHO FALLS IMPLEMENTS PARKING RESTRICTIONS FOLLOWING SNOWFALL
Crews are working to plow roads as a “snow event” was declared in Idaho Falls Sunday morning. Vehicles should be moved off all roadways to allow room for plows to clear the roads.
The Idaho State Police announced the closure of Interstate 84 between exit 222 and the Utah border on Sunday due to a blizzard warning in southern Idaho. Winter storm warnings throughout eastern Idaho are making interstate travel very dangerous. To learn about road closures check www.511.idaho.gov or call 511 from any cell phone, or call 888-432-7623.
Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Kait Richmond, CNN
Idaho State Journal Staff