Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Ikea to pay $50 million to families of toddlers killed by dressers

Business

0  Updated at 8:29 pm, December 22nd, 2016 By: Chris Isidore, CNN
Share This Story
Furniture company IKEA offered thousands of its employees across the world a holiday bonus worth about 14,700 kronor (or about $1,615), according to Mirror. (DepositPhotos)

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) — Ikea has agreed to pay $50 million to the families of three toddlers who were killed when Ikea dressers tipped over on them.

The settlement was announced by the families’ lawyers. The money will be split evenly among the families of Curren Collas of West Chester, Pennsylvania, Camden Ellis of Snohomish, Washington, and Ted McGee of Apple Valley, Minnesota. All three boys were 2 years old when they died.

The settlement was reached after a two-day hearing before a retired federal judge. In addition to the $50 million, Ikea will donate $50,000 to three children’s hospitals in the families’ home states, and $100,000 to Shane’s Foundation, a child safety charity.

Ikea also agreed to only sell chests and dressers in the United States that meet or exceed the national voluntary safety standard.

Ikea announced a repair program in July 2015 to encourage customers to anchor the dressers to the wall. After the third death, it announced a recall of millions of the dressers, along with a refund program for customers who returned them.

The recall included Malm chests and dressers with three, four, five and six drawers, as well as children’s chests and dressers taller than 23.5 inches and adult pieces taller than 29.5 inches. All three boys were killed when Malm dressers tipped over on them.

Ikea did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP
CNN-Edit

CNN Wire and the CNN Video Affiliate Network is an online syndication service providing text and video versions of CNN's award-winning news coverage. Articles featured include reporting on world news, politics, finance, health, entertainment and technology.

Images in the news
150818095713-liveable-cities-melbourne-flinders-exlarge-169 Furniture company IKEA offered thousands of its employees across the world a holiday bonus worth about 14,700 kronor (or about $1,615), according to Mirror. (DepositPhotos) The Disney Fantasy cruise ship rescued three people clinging to a capsized boat near Cuba late last week who turned out to be fugitives, the U.S. Marshals Service said. pocatellopolice_fakemoney_1 fluseason mormon-choir Cindy Stowell, a "Jeopardy!" contestant who achieved her dream of appearing on the show has passed away just a week before the episode is due to air, her partner said. The episode featuring Stowell is scheduled to air on Tuesday, December 13. Do_Not_Cross,_Crime_Scene ninetendosurpise
Related Stories
 