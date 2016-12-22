Jefferson Co. detectives searching for 2 suspects in connection to home invasion

Updated at 1:00 pm, December 22nd, 2016 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

RIGBY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has obtained arrest warrants for two suspects that were believed to be involved in a home invasion that resulted in the shooting of suspect William L. Shinkle.

The home invasion occurred on October 27.

William Shinkle was arrested after his release from the hospital and he is currently in the Jefferson County Jail.

William Shinkle was arrested after the home invasion on Oct. 27 | Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives are searching for 32-year-old Hillary J. Porter of Victor. A warrant has been issued for her arrest on a burglary charge.

A warrant has also been issued for 38-year-old Stoney L. Fisher of Idaho Falls on a burglary charge.

Detectives are following leads to locate and arrest Porter Fisher.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call (208) 745-9210 and speak with Det. Johnson of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.