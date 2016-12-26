Local man injured after fighting fire at family cabin in Island Park

Updated at 1:57 pm, December 26th, 2016 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

ISLAND PARK — A family cabin in rural Fremont County was completely destroyed by a fire Christmas morning and a young man was injured trying to extinguish the blaze.

Ten adults and one infant were in the cabin when a fire started in the chimney and spread into the surrounding walls after midnight Sunday, according to family members.

“We went to bed at around 12:30 a.m. and my wife got a feeling to get up at around 2:30 a.m. and noticed there was some noise,” owner David Beck said. “The wall behind the fireplace was on fire.”

The Rexburg family tried to extinguish the fire themselves with fire extinguishers and a garden hose.

While working to combat the fire, Levi Beck, 20, fell off a ladder and cracked two vertebrae in his back. He was transported by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital. Family members expect him to be off his feet for about six weeks.

The Island Park Fire District and North Fremont Fire District were called to the scene at about 2:45 a.m., Island Park Fire Chief Nathaniel Brandemihl told EastIdahoNews.com.

Four engines, two water trucks and about eight firefighters battled the fire until about 6 a.m., when it became clear the blaze could not be extinguished. Firefighters stayed on site until 1 p.m. to put out hotspots.

The cabin was complete loss.

David Beck said the vacation cabin was only a year old. The family had spent the last three years building the cabin, and stayed at the cabin last Christmas and this Christmas.

The family was able to save many of their Christmas gifts, but a significant amount of personal property was lost.

Beck said the fire really puts things into perspective.

“The material things aren’t important,” Beck said. “We hope this reminds people to do their due diligence, check their smoke alarms and prepare themselves to prevent loss of life.”

The family also wants to thank the firefighters who spent Christmas morning battling the blaze.

“We want to recognize the fire department,” Beck said. “They worked really hard and sacrificed their time on Christmas morning … and they did the best they could.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up here to help Levi Beck with his injury and to support the family after the loss.