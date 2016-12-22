Police issue warning about fake movie money being used at businesses

Updated at 4:45 pm, December 22nd, 2016 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is warning local businesses about recent attempts to pass movie prop money during transactions.

According to officers, over the last several months there have been attempts to use the fake bills to make purchases at businesses around the area. The most common denominations being utilized are $100, $50, and $20. The phony bills are often passed when the cashier is busy and suspects will often crumple the bill or fold it to give the cash the appearance of a well circulated bill.

Photo: City of Pocatello

“Alert store staff are the first line of defense in preventing this type of fraud,” said Captain Roger Schei. “Business owners can protect themselves by having their employees do a few checks of the authenticity of a bill before accepting it. First, the prop money is marked on the front and back of the bill with ‘For Motion Picture Use Only.’ Second, the fake cash does not feel like normal currency to the touch. Lastly, cashiers should use a currency pen to check the bill.”

While the fake bills are legally available for purchase and legal to possess, it is a felony offense to attempt to use the bills in a financial transaction.

If you suspect a fake bill has been passed at your business, contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.