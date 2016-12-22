Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Police issue warning about fake movie money being used at businesses

Local

0  Updated at 4:45 pm, December 22nd, 2016 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story
pocatellopolice_fakemoney_1
Photo: City of Pocatello

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is warning local businesses about recent attempts to pass movie prop money during transactions.

According to officers, over the last several months there have been attempts to use the fake bills to make purchases at businesses around the area. The most common denominations being utilized are $100, $50, and $20. The phony bills are often passed when the cashier is busy and suspects will often crumple the bill or fold it to give the cash the appearance of a well circulated bill.

pocatellopolice_fakemoney_2

Photo: City of Pocatello

“Alert store staff are the first line of defense in preventing this type of fraud,” said Captain Roger Schei. “Business owners can protect themselves by having their employees do a few checks of the authenticity of a bill before accepting it. First, the prop money is marked on the front and back of the bill with ‘For Motion Picture Use Only.’ Second, the fake cash does not feel like normal currency to the touch. Lastly, cashiers should use a currency pen to check the bill.”

While the fake bills are legally available for purchase and legal to possess, it is a felony offense to attempt to use the bills in a financial transaction.

If you suspect a fake bill has been passed at your business, contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Stories You May Be Interested In:

ISP responds to 39 slide-offs during wicked winter weather

16 Dec 2016

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Toys for Tots organization still accepting donations

21 Dec 2016

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Funeral services planned for teen killed in snowmobile accident

20 Dec 2016

EastIdahoNews.com staff

‘Jeopardy!’ champ wanted to be on the show since she was a teenager

22 Dec 2016

Kait Richmond, CNN

Images in the news
The Disney Fantasy cruise ship rescued three people clinging to a capsized boat near Cuba late last week who turned out to be fugitives, the U.S. Marshals Service said. pocatellopolice_fakemoney_1 fluseason mormon-choir Cindy Stowell, a "Jeopardy!" contestant who achieved her dream of appearing on the show has passed away just a week before the episode is due to air, her partner said. The episode featuring Stowell is scheduled to air on Tuesday, December 13. Do_Not_Cross,_Crime_Scene ninetendosurpise canndedrivejp snow-everywhere
Related Stories
 