Local snowmobiler found dead in Lemhi County

Updated at 10:01 am, December 28th, 2016 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

SALMON — A Salmon man was found dead from exposure in rural Lemhi County on Christmas Eve.

Michael Clarence Mogard, 58, was initially reported missing at 7 p.m. Dec. 23. His wife, Doris Magard told The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office she had not heard or seen her husband since the morning of Dec. 21, according to a Lemhi County news release.

Doris tried to contact her husband by calling his cell phone, however, she believed it was turned off. Deputies contacts a friend of Michael who said he saw and spoke with Michael at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 21. The friend told deputies Michael came by on his snowmobile and said he was going sledding in the Leesburg area.

A search was coordinated by the Sheriff’s Office with two search and rescue teams on Dec. 23. After a sweep of the area, several sets of tracks were located.

Search efforts continued on Christmas Eve. Michael’s sled was located just before noon in the U P Lake area. Searchers continued to track Michael by following his foot prints.

Michael’s body was located at about 12:30 p.m. by search and rescue teams, according to the news release.

County Coroner Mike Ernst concluded Michael had succumbed to exposure.

The case is still under investigation.