Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Local snowmobiler found dead in Lemhi County

Outdoors

0  Updated at 10:01 am, December 28th, 2016 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story
u-p-lake
U P Lake area in Lemhi County

SALMON — A Salmon man was found dead from exposure in rural Lemhi County on Christmas Eve.

Michael Clarence Mogard, 58, was initially reported missing at 7 p.m. Dec. 23. His wife, Doris Magard told The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office she had not heard or seen her husband since the morning of Dec. 21, according to a Lemhi County news release.

Doris tried to contact her husband by calling his cell phone, however, she believed it was turned off. Deputies contacts a friend of Michael who said he saw and spoke with Michael at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 21. The friend told deputies Michael came by on his snowmobile and said he was going sledding in the Leesburg area.

A search was coordinated by the Sheriff’s Office with two search and rescue teams on Dec. 23. After a sweep of the area, several sets of tracks were located.

Search efforts continued on Christmas Eve. Michael’s sled was located just before noon in the U P Lake area. Searchers continued to track Michael by following his foot prints.

Michael’s body was located at about 12:30 p.m. by search and rescue teams, according to the news release.

County Coroner Mike Ernst concluded Michael had succumbed to exposure.

The case is still under investigation.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Elementary students receive an early Christmas surprise with a room makeover

19 Dec 2016

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Pocatello robbery suspect arrested in Idaho Falls

27 Dec 2016

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Warrant issued for man who pleaded guilty to starting Henry’s Creek Fire

27 Dec 2016

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

‘Jeopardy!’ champ wanted to be on the show since she was a teenager

22 Dec 2016

Kait Richmond, CNN

Images in the news
jasonlonnihoskinsmug u-p-lake parking_in_snow KELSI BUTT subway-logo Kristian John Lopez 160408072942-01-isis-terror-threat-exlarge-tease South Water Fire Getty_CarrieFisher_120215
Related Stories
 