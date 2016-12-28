Local snowmobiler found dead in Lemhi County

SALMON — A Salmon man was found dead from exposure in rural Lemhi County on Christmas Eve.
Michael Clarence Mogard, 58, was initially reported missing at 7 p.m. Dec. 23. His wife, Doris Magard told The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office she had not heard or seen her husband since the morning of Dec. 21, according to a Lemhi County news release.
Doris tried to contact her husband by calling his cell phone, however, she believed it was turned off. Deputies contacts a friend of Michael who said he saw and spoke with Michael at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 21. The friend told deputies Michael came by on his snowmobile and said he was going sledding in the Leesburg area.
A search was coordinated by the Sheriff’s Office with two search and rescue teams on Dec. 23. After a sweep of the area, several sets of tracks were located.
Search efforts continued on Christmas Eve. Michael’s sled was located just before noon in the U P Lake area. Searchers continued to track Michael by following his foot prints.
Michael’s body was located at about 12:30 p.m. by search and rescue teams, according to the news release.
County Coroner Mike Ernst concluded Michael had succumbed to exposure.
The case is still under investigation.
Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
