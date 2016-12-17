Logan man faces numerous charges in doughnut truck theft

Updated at 1:10 pm, December 17th, 2016 By: Amy Macavinta, The Herald Journal

LOGAN, Utah — Bail was set at more than $40,000 for a Logan man charged in connection with a strange sequence of events that sent him back to jail two days after he was released on prior charges.

Police say Joshua Rodrigues-Islas, 23, was arrested Wednesday morning after he allegedly rammed a stolen vehicle into the back of a U.S. Postal Service truck in an effort to steal the mail inside.

The stolen vehicle was left running at the 7-Eleven at 400 North and Main at about 5 a.m. Wednesday while the driver made the daily doughnut delivery for Shaffer House Bakery.

Rodrigues-Islas was charged in 1st District Court with a felony DUI, aggravated robbery, theft and leaving the scene of an accident. During video arraignments on Thursday, his case was assigned to Judge Brian Cannell.

Prosecutors say he has a significant criminal history in California, including an incident similar to Wednesday’s crash with the mail truck. They believe he is a danger to the community and preferred he be held without bail.

Cannell set bail at $41,590.

Rodrigues-Islas was originally arrested in October on a 2014 warrant for escape from custody and providing false information to a police officer. Then in November, he was charged with assaulting a health care provider.

He had entered guilty pleas in those cases Monday and was later released from jail on his own promise to appear in court for sentencing in January.

The article originally appeared in The Herald Journal. It is used here with permission.