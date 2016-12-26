Weather Sponsor
Massive fire burns Ucon potato warehouse Monday morning

0  Updated at 8:59 am, December 26th, 2016 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
potato_warehouse
Courtesy photo

UCON — A massive fire destroyed large portions of the Snake River Plains Potatoes processing plant at 10971 North Yellowstone Highway on Monday morning.

Crews from the Ucon Volunteer Fire Department, Ammon Fire Department and Jefferson Central Fire District responded to the building fully engulfed in flames at about 12:40 a.m, according to Ucon Capt. Mark Henderson.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, however, the Fire Marshall is on route to the scene to perform an investigation of the blaze.

No one was in the building when it caught fire and no firefighters were injured in the blaze.

Six engines and between 25 to 30 firefighters responded to the scene. Henderson said the fire took about 6 hours get under control. Firefighters will be at the scene for several more hours.

“It’s cold and wet … but we’ll be here for a couple hours putting out hotspots,” Henderson said.

ucon_potato_fire

Courtesy photo
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
