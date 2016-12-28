Pocatello couple arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges

Updated at 11:26 am, December 28th, 2016 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — A local couple were taken into custody after a disturbance Tuesday night.

Justin Hoskins, 36, was arrested for felony burglary and aggravated assault after he forcibly entered a home and threatened residents, according to Pocatello Police Cpt. Ron Knapp.

The incident took place at 11:55 p.m. on Jason Ave.

Knapp said Hoskins broke through the front door of the home while looking for a family member, who he believed was in the home. Police did not say why Hoskins was looking for the family member, or what the relation was.

Hoskins is accused of threatening residents in the home with a shovel, although no one was injured. Police said there were numerous residents inside, but did not disclose an exact number.

His wife, Lonni Hoskins, 35, was there when the disturbance took place. She was taken into custody on for misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Police said she was outside of the residence using profanity and at one point she made threats to a resident.

Justin is expected to appear in court this week.