Pocatello couple charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Updated at 4:21 pm, December 15th, 2016 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Office of Idaho Attorney General.

POCATELLO — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced an investigation by his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit has led to the arrest of a Pocatello couple.

Lance J. Parry, 47, and Jessica J. Parry, 38, were arrested Wednesday by the Pocatello Police Department. Each initially faced drug charges. Additional charges of sexual exploitation of a minor were added as the investigation progressed. The two were booked into the Bannock County Jail following their arrests.

The investigation was led by the Idaho ICAC Unit and the Pocatello Police Department. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals, United States Postal Service, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office and the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-334-4527 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.