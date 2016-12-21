Pocatello police spread Christmas cheer to families in need

Updated at 6:11 am, December 21st, 2016 By: Debbie Bryce, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO – It will be a brighter Christmas for 11 local families this year, thanks to the efforts of the Pocatello Police Department and two local businesses.

On Thursday officers loaded up a small mountain of brightly wrapped packages that were delivered to local families as part of the department’s Secret Santa program.

Lt. Eric Anderson said fundraising efforts for the event started in October.

For the past six years, male officers donated $20 to be able to grow beards through December and female dispatchers contributed $20 to be able to wear blue jeans to work one day each week.

Last month, about 40 Pocatello police officers turned out for the annual Turkey Bowl in Holt Arena to raise money for the Secret Santa program. The officers donated a minimum of $10 each to play, but most donated more.

Anderson said local McDonald’s stores matched the money earned by the police department, and Cole Chevrolet contributed $1,000 to the annual Christmas program.

The department works with school resource officers and counselors to identify families that might need a little extra help this holiday season.

“We all want to do what we can to help, whenever we can,” Anderson said.

Anderson said police officers occasionally suggest a family that might be in need of help after coming in contact with them on the job or in the community.

“We are pretty selective,” Anderson said. “We want to make sure that the gifts aren’t going to be returned for cash after we deliver them. But we want to help and we want to make sure that the families have Christmas.”

The PPD spends about $500 per family, and most of the gifts are discreetly delivered by officers and District 25 personnel.

Anderson said in the past, any remaining funds have been used to buy gifts for the residents at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello or donated to the local food bank.

Pocatello police Capt. Roger Shei said last month that the department’s Secret Santa program started with just two families who were adopted by cops at Christmas and the event has grown each year.

The Secret Santa program is one of several programs maintained by the Pocatello Police Department and aimed at building and reinforcing relationships with the community.

Pocatello police officers also take part in the annual interagency Shop With A Cop event, which provides gifts for about 80 local children and their families, and Pocatello police also raise money for Special Olympics.

Last month, the Pocatello police hosted Coffee With A Cop at the local McDonald’s. The early morning meet-and-greet opened up discussions between the department and the community, and a second event is set for Jan. 19 at McDonald’s on Yellowstone Avenue.

Contributions from the Pocatello Police Department also represent 59 percent of the city’s $25,062 contribution to United Way in 2016.