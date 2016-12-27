Weather Sponsor
Pocatello robbery suspect arrested in Idaho Falls

Updated at 3:49 pm, December 27th, 2016 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
Moana Oliver | Bannock County Sheriffs Office

POCATELLO — A suspect has been arrested in Christmas Eve robbery of a local Subway sandwich shop.

The suspect, later identified as Moana Oliver, 53, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the robbery of the Subway Sandwich shop at 114 S. 5th in Pocatello, according to a news release.

The robbery happened around 3:10 p.m. Saturday. Pocatello Police officials say during the robbery the suspect threatened a Subway employee. Police have not released if a weapon was used or what the threats were made, but no one was physically injured during the robbery.

Police knew what the suspect was driving and notified surrounding area law enforcement offices of the information.

At 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Pocatello Police say they were notified by the Idaho Falls Police Department that a patrol officer had located the suspect’s vehicle based on information provided.

The Pocatello Police detective assigned to the case traveled to Idaho Falls where a search warrant was executed and the suspect was taken into custody.

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

