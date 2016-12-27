Weather Sponsor
Renters displaced after apartment building fire

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 12:26 pm, December 27th, 2016 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
South Water Fire
IFFD on scene at 139 S Water Ave | Stephan Rockefeller EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Renters in six units are temporarily without a home after an apartment building fire Tuesday morning.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the 100 block of South Water around 10 a.m. after smoke was seen coming from the back of an apartment building.

Several fire engines and multiple ambulances arrived on scene to investigate the smoke.

SthWater

Residents living in the building were evacuated after collecting some personal items and pets.

Smoke was seen coming from a top floor apartment, in addition to an attic vent. IFFD crews entered the top floor apartment with water hoses, other crews began cutting ventilation into the attic space.

IFFD Battalion Chief Cody Anderson tells EastIdahoNews.com the fire was contained to a rear apartment, but crews were forced to cut power to the entire building due to the damage.

Anderson say they have put the tenants in contact with the American Red Cross. It is unclear when renters will be able to return to the complex.

The cause of the fire unknown at this time, a fire investigator is now on scene.

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

