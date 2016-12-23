REVIEW: ‘Passengers’ failed by its third act

Updated at 2:23 pm, December 23rd, 2016 By: Adam Forsgren EastIdahoNews.com Columnist

Movie making is a bit like cooking. Filmmakers take a bunch of ingredients, actors, a script, visual element and what have you, mix them together and try to create a satisfying dish to serve up to movie fans. And “Passengers” has some pretty delectable ingredients to work with.

So why does it come out tasting kind of like edible packing peanuts?

”Passengers” open with great promise. The starship Avalon hurtles toward its destination, thirty years into a 120-year trip. Complications cause Jim Preston to wake from his cryosleep, ninety years too early. For months, he’s left on his own, with the ship’s android bartender, Arthur (Michael Sheen), to keep him company.

Eventually, Jim is joined by fellow passenger Aurora (Jennifer Lawrence), a writer looking to find a story to tell. (Aren’t we all?) Jim and Aurora fall for one another, and it’s at this point the plot machinations kick in and the whole movie start tearing itself to pieces, devolving into a standard Hollywood thriller that’s not interested in answering any of the questions it has raised.

It’s a shame “Passengers” falls apart so badly, because it has a lot of good ingredients. Pratt and Lawrence are both likable personalities who are enjoyable to watch. The visuals are stellar. The early part of the movie, where Jim wanders around the empty ship, driven bug-nuts by his loneliness, are well orchestrated and enjoyable to watch. Heck, I’m about as romantic as a 5-hour trip to the D.M.V., yet I enjoyed watching Jim and Aurora fall for each other. And Sheen is fantastic as the bartender who isn’t quite human.

This movie even raises a very interesting question that I really wanted it to address. I can’t go into it in detail because spoilers, but it’s the kind of question intriguing enough to build a whole movie around. I was hooked.

And then the third act kicked in. Ugh.

It’s not just that the plot devolves into a standard Hollywood blockbuster thriller finale, where the heroes have to go above and beyond to save the day. It’s not just that, in the process of saving the day, the characters, particularly Aurora, engage in thought processes that defy logic. It’s not just that the ending of the film feels like a cheat.

The biggest flaw in “Passengers” is that way things get worked out is so convenient, it’s stupefying. Everything the movie has spent the previous ninety minutes setting up gets flushed down the cinematic crapper. And remember that question the film raised, the really interesting one that I couldn’t talk about without spoiling? Well, that gets solved in a way that’s so lazy and unconvincing it’s practically laughable. The third act of this film just kills it. And not in a good way.

For a while, “Passengers” is a perfectly entertaining movie. It’s got likable characters played by likeable actors, an interesting premise, and some genuine intrigue. And that’s why I can’t just trash it. But let’s face it. Nobody wants to see ⅔ of a good movie. And the ending of this one is just awful. And it’s a shame, because the individual ingredients of this one sure looked like they’d cook up into something tasty.

2 ½ Indy Fedoras out of 5

MPAA Rating: PG-13