Secret Santa Special: Watch all of the 2016 Surprises

Secret Santa

0  Updated at 12:00 pm, December 25th, 2016 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Earlier this year, a Secret Santa couple approached EastIdahoNews.com and asked if we would help them give away $100,000 to deserving families in east Idaho.

We put the call out and received nearly 2,000 nominations. The response was overwhelming and Secret Santa wishes he could help everyone.

In the end, nearly 30 families received financial assistance from Secret Santa this Christmas. The video special above is a collection of some of the surprises we were able to pull off this holiday season.

While the recipients will never know his name, they’ll never forget his generosity.

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

