More snow to hit eastern Idaho on Tuesday

Updated at 9:45 am, December 26th, 2016 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — It’s not done snowing in eastern Idaho this week.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a winter storm warning for snow and blowing snow in Madison, Fremont, Teton, Blaine, Clark and Custer counties. The warning is effect from 5 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Estimated snow accumulations are between 10 to 12 inches above 7,500 feet and between 8 to 10 inches above 6,000 feet.

Eastern Idaho already received large amounts of snow over the weekend. With Idaho Falls and Rexburg getting between 4 and 10 inches of snow and Pocatello getting more than 15 inches, according to NWS.

Weather officials continue to advise against traveling except in the case of emergencies. If residents must travel, they advise travelers to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle.

Snowfall is expected to subside in the region by midday on Wednesday.