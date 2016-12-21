Weather Sponsor
Toys for Tots organization still accepting donations

0  Updated at 3:34 pm, December 21st, 2016 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
mikecrowleytowsfortots
Toys for Tots coordinator Mike Crowley standing in a room of children’s gifts | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Toys for Tots, a local non-profit organization, usually has to scramble the week before Christmas to make sure every child gets a toy. Fortunately this year is different.

“Every application that we’ve received we’ve been able to fill,” Local Toys for Tots coordinator Mike Crowley said.

The Idaho Falls chapter for the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots started collecting applications in October.

“Last year I think we had 500 families. This year we had over 750 families,” Crowley said. “Overall we’re (reaching) about 2,000 kids this year.”

toysfortots_1

Crowley said during the last two years, the program was having difficulty meeting the needs of some applicants. This Christmas organizers began collecting toys earlier and the community stepped up.

“I think it was just the generosity of the people,” Crowley said.

The Toys for Tots program receives applications through the Idaho Health and Welfare Department. Crowley said toys are provided for children from infancy through age 13. Although all orders have been filled, last minute requests and donations are still being made.

toysfortots_2

“Our main goal is to make sure that no child wakes up without a toy,” Crowley said. He said a difficult age range to fill is for boys ages nine to 13. Those donations are always accepted.

Volunteer Stacy Ritchie said today was the first day of distributing the toys at the Grand Teton Mall. Many families have already come to receive their Christmas surprises.

“We’ve probably done 150 bags so far and there’s over 800,” Ritchie said.

Volunteers will be distributing gifts for applicants from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Grand Teton Mall until Friday, Dec. 23.

To make a donation to the Idaho Falls program, click here. For more information contact Mike Crowley at 208-520-5727.

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

