Turtle rescued during small elementary school fire

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 8:41 am, December 21st, 2016 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
turtle rescue

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls. Photos courtesy city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — At approximately 3:20 a.m. today, the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm at Fairview Elementary School at 979 E. 97th N.

Crews observed a visual and audible fire alarm going off but no obvious smoke or flames. Engine 2 made access to the building and reported smoke throughout the building. The battalion chief upgraded the fire alarm to a structure fire response, and an additional fire engine, ladder truck, water tender, two ambulances and second chief were requested.

fairview-elementary-fire-12-21-16-1038x576

Engine 2 searched the building with the assistance of a thermal imaging camera and located a classroom with a small fire. The fire was burning in a Rubbermaid-type container that was being used as a turtle habitat.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, ventilate the school without difficulty and save the turtle.

The building was then turned over to maintenance personnel for cleaning and smoke odor removal.

There were no injuries reported.

EastIdahoNews.com staff

