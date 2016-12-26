Wackerli Subaru Pet of the Week: Chloe

Updated at 6:00 am, December 26th, 2016 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The Wackerli Subaru Pet of the Week for Dec. 26 is Chloe!

Chloe is a six-month-old Bull Terrier/Heeler mix. She loves to exercise, is house trained and knows all her basic commands. She loves children and would be perfect with a fenced yard and somebody to play with.

Watch the video above to learn more about Chloe, and if you’re interested in adopting her or other animals, contact the Humane Society of the Upper Valley at (208) 681-4788.

