Warrant issued for man who pleaded guilty to starting Henry’s Creek Fire

0

Updated at 2:58 pm, December 27th, 2016 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

IDAHO FALLS — An arrest warrant has been issued just weeks after the man responsible for the Henry’s Creek fire was released from jail.

Kristian John Lopez, of Ammon, pleaded guilty back in September to a misdemeanor malicious injury to property charge.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said the fire, which burned seven miles east of Idaho Falls this summer, ignited because Lopez was lighting bottle rockets in the area of Henry Creek and Taylor Mountain road.

Earlier this month, Lopez appeared before Magistrate Judge Steven A. Gardner for sentencing on the misdemeanor charge.

Gardner sentenced Lopez to 180 days in jail but suspended 109 of those days and gave Lopez credit for 71 days served. Lopez was released later that day.

Gardner also ordered Lopez to pay a $1,000 fine, to complete 120 hours of community service and to serve two years of formal misdemeanor probation.

But now court records show that just two weeks after being released on probation a misdemeanor bench warrant has been issued for Lopez.

The Bonneville County Misdemeanor Probation office in Idaho Falls refused to release any details regarding the alleged probation violation, stating that it is not public record.

A restitution hearing is scheduled for February to determine the amount Lopez with pay for the damages caused by the Henry’s Creek Fire.

The Henry’s Creek Fire burned more than 50,000 acres. More than 260 personnel, along with engines, heavy equipment and aircraft helped to suppress the fire which took nearly two weeks to contain.

The county commission estimated it cost about $4.4 million. An official cost will not be available for about six months.