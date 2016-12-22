Watch us surprise a viewer with an NES Classic Nintendo

0

Updated at 12:00 pm, December 22nd, 2016 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

AMMON — A few weeks ago we here at EastIdahoNews.com were able to get our hands on an NES Classic Nintendo Edition (let’s be honest – Nate Eaton’s wife was at Target around 5 a.m. for a Hatchimal. They didn’t have any but she asked if any Nintendos were on the truck and sure enough – there was ONE!).

We decided to hold a contest with our devoted EastIdahoNews.com audience.

Thousands of you entered the contest in hopes of winning this hard-to-find electronic toy.

The lucky winner was picked at random and on Thursday morning, the EastIdahoNews.com surprised Vickie Almason while she was working at Floyd Insurance Company in Ammon.

Watch the video above to see the surprise!