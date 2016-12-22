WINTER STORM: It’s going to be a White Christmas in east Idaho

Updated at 10:00 am, December 22nd, 2016 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — The National Weather Service in Pocatello is predicting a major storm system will hit eastern Idaho this weekend.

A winter storm warning has been issued and between 6 inches and a foot of snow are expected throughout the region, according to the NWS alert. Increased snowfall is expected in Fremont, Teton, Clark and Madison counties, however, snow is expected throughout the region between the Montana and Utah borders. Some areas could see up to 18 inches of new snow.

Weather officials warn of widespread travel difficulties and ice and snow packed roads are possible. Road closures are also possible.

Light snowfall is expected to begin early Friday afternoon, followed by several rounds of heavy snowfall beginning Friday night which will continue through Sunday. Some rain may mix with the snow Saturday afternoon at lower elevations before changing back to snow on Saturday night.

Most of Montana and western Wyoming is under similar winter storm warnings. Northern Utah is under a hazardous weather alert.