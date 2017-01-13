UPDATE: 17 people hospitalized after carbon monoxide reported at potato cellar

0

Updated at 4:52 pm, January 19th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

UPDATE 8:15 p.m.

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Coleen Niemann says 16 patients are in fair condition and 1 patient is in serious condition as of 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY

LEWISVILLE — Multiple ambulances responded to Ball Bros. Produce at 508 North 3470 East in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon after toxic levels of carbon monoxide were reported in a potato cellar.

Employees complained of headaches, nausea and coughing and 13 workers were initially rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ground ambulance, according to news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

A manager with the Ball Bros. Produce, who requested his name not be used, tells EastIdahoNews, the plant shut down work at around 3:30 p.m. after several employees complained of feeling ill.

“We sent them home early so we could evaluate what might have been causing people to feel sick,” the manager says.

Emergency crews from Lewisville, Menan and Rigby along with Idaho Falls Ambulance were called to the scene.

Idaho Falls EMS Chief Eric Day tells EastIdahoNews.com initial tests indicated carbon monoxide levels of 20-30 parts per million. A normal, healthy level is 0 parts per million.

EIRMC officials say a total of 17 workers are now being treated at the hospital in relation to the incident. EIRMC activated Incident Command protocol at 4:34 p.m. to manage the situation, a practice that is consistent in any incident that impacts major operations of the hospital, according to a EIRMC news release.

Ball Bros. Produce called the gas company, who came out to evaluate the building. However, by the time they arrived the gas appeared to have dissipated, employees say.

“There is nothing in the building now and we’re still not sure what caused it,” the manager said.

Employees who were not hospitalized are expected to return to work Friday. Additionally, management plans to install additional carbon monoxide detectors in the building Thursday night.