Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

3 Texas men missing while duck hunting found dead

National

0  Updated at 8:04 pm, January 8th, 2017 By: Azadeh Ansari and Joe Sutton, CNN
Share This Story

(CNN) — The bodies of three men who disappeared during a duck hunting trip on Texas’ Gulf Coast have been found, authorities said Sunday.

Authorities identified the hunters as Starett Burke of Wallisville, Texas; Spencer Hall of Mont Belvieu, Texas; and Chris Ruckman from Dayton, Texas. Their bodies were recovered Saturday in a bay near Corpus Christi, the US Coast Guard said.

The three men had reportedly launched their 17-foot, flat-bottomed boat in a bay between Port Lavaca and Palacios before sunrise Friday morning, the Coast Guard said. Ruckman’s girlfriend called the Coast Guard when the men failed to return as expected.

The men’s boat was also recovered.

The incident is under investigation, but officials do not expect foul play, according to CNN affiliate KPRC. The Coast Guard confirmed there was a small craft advisory on the water all day Friday and conditions were choppy.

The Coast Guard, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office launched a land and water search early Saturday morning with the help of a plane and helicopter.

It was not immediately clear what led to the men’s deaths.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP
CNN-Edit

CNN Wire and the CNN Video Affiliate Network is an online syndication service providing text and video versions of CNN's award-winning news coverage. Articles featured include reporting on world news, politics, finance, health, entertainment and technology.

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Reports: Charles Manson hospitalized

4 Jan 2017

Steve Almasy, CNN

Top 10 new tech products for 2017

31 Dec 2016

Liesl Nielsen, KSL.com

Pistol-packing grandma turns tables on armed intruder

4 Jan 2017

Doug Criss, CNN

Apple AirPods review: Do they actually stay in your ears?

2 Jan 2017

Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN

Images in the news
170102101859-home-robbery-kansas-exlarge-tease 170108105641-texas-duck-hunters-0108-split-exlarge-tease robbery-2 img_2272 Credit the photographer when used -- Ken Wilcox, Flickr the-warming-room christmas_tree_bonfire Instead of newborn babies sleeping in a separate nursery after birth, hundreds of hospitals are encouraging mothers to let their infants stay in their rooms. (Depositphotos) NPR has decided it will not promote its customizable news app, NPR One, on any of its radio platforms. Media experts have decided that's suicide. (DepositPhotos)
Related Stories
 