Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

4 people in custody following SWAT situation involving guns, narcotics

Crime Watch

1  Updated at 9:59 am, January 31st, 2017 By: Nate Eaton & Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
Idaho Falls police took four people into custody on the 200 block of South Boulevard on Tuesday. | Photos by Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department SWAT Team used “distraction devices” to take four people into custody Tuesday morning while serving a warrant on the 200 block of South Boulevard.

“This was a high-risk search warrant for guns and narcotics,” Idaho Falls Police Capt. Royce Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Officers arrived at the home around 9:30 a.m. Neighbors reported hearing what they thought were gunshots, but police say they were “distraction devices” thrown into the home to take the wanted individuals into custody.

Investigators are now searching the home.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Nate Eaton & Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Stories You May Be Interested In:

BYUI student charged with attempted strangulation, battery

27 Jan 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Man dies in Lemhi County crash

30 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

American Heritage Charter School closed today

2 Feb 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

4 people in custody following SWAT situation involving guns, narcotics

31 Jan 2017

Nate Eaton & Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

  • Brad

    Good job IFPD!!

Images in the news
Related Stories
 