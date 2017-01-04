4 people in custody following SWAT situation involving guns, narcotics

Updated at 9:59 am, January 31st, 2017 By: Nate Eaton & Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department SWAT Team used “distraction devices” to take four people into custody Tuesday morning while serving a warrant on the 200 block of South Boulevard.

“This was a high-risk search warrant for guns and narcotics,” Idaho Falls Police Capt. Royce Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Officers arrived at the home around 9:30 a.m. Neighbors reported hearing what they thought were gunshots, but police say they were “distraction devices” thrown into the home to take the wanted individuals into custody.

Investigators are now searching the home.