Amy Grant coming to east Idaho – and we’re giving away tickets!

0

Updated at 2:00 pm, January 25th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

POCATELLO — Grammy-award winning singer Amy Grant will perform at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Idaho State University L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center as part of the “A Season of Note” series.

Grant’s career spans more than 30 years and stretches from her roots in gospel into her experience as an iconic pop star, songwriter, television personality and philanthropist.

Grant has sold more than 30 million albums boasting one five-time platinum album, one triple platinum and one double platinum album, as well as six platinum and four gold albums. She has won six Grammy Awards in multiple categories, beginning with the platinum selling “Age to Age” in 1982 and 25 GMA Dove Awards.

She also has six No. 1 hits – including “Baby, Baby” and “Every Heartbeat” – and is one of only two Christian artists to be awarded a star on the legendary Walk of Fame in Hollywood.

Her concert will be in the Joseph C. and Cheryl H. Jensen Grand Concert Hall. Tickets are available online at isu.edu/tickets or at Vickers Western Wear.

EastIdahoNews.com is giving away tickets to Grant’s show!

Fill out this form and tell us why you deserve the tickets. Winners will be announced and contacted Monday, Jan. 30.