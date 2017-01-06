Another heavy snow storm expected Saturday and Sunday

Updated at 8:25 am, January 6th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service in Pocatello is predicting another major winter storm as early as Saturday afternoon.

A winter storm watch is in effect, which shows a storm is moving in from the Pacific Ocean and will contain enough warm and moist air to produce heavy snow, a period of freezing rain and an icy rain/snow mixture at low elevations by Sunday afternoon.

The snowfall is expected to start by late Saturday afternoon or evening and spread across all of central and eastern Idaho, northern Utah and western Wyoming, according to the weather alert.

NWS officials say the initial push of warm air over top of the cold air will cause freezing rain situations, causing an extreme hazard on roads and sidewalks.

Slightly warmer temperatures could also result in enhanced runoff, which could lead to some flooding in low-lying areas.

Snowfall in the higher elevations — above 7,000 feet — is expected to be about 10 inches. One to two feet of snow is expected in the Central Idaho Mountains.

On the Snake River Plain, encompassing most of eastern Idaho’s biggest cities, snowfall is expected between two to seven inches.

Officials are advising that travel will be difficult, especially on local streets in cities and small towns. Road closures are also possible on Sunday as snowfall intensifies.