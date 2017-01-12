Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office issues avalanche warning

Updated at 1:44 pm, January 12th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office would like to alert anyone that plans to travel into the back country for winter recreation of the extreme avalanche danger and conditions.

The rapidly changing weather we’ve experienced over the past several days has created conditions where any area with a slope, overhanging snow and ice edges, etc. are prone to slides and avalanches. Just today on the Bonneville County Parks and Rec Snowmobile Grooming System there were two slides covering the trail completely.

This map from avalanche.org shows avalanche danger in east Idaho and western Wyoming is high (red) and considerable (orange).

Many people assume that a groomed trail system is not prone to these types of conditions when they can be just as dangerous as other mountainous and higher elevation areas. Whether you are experienced in winter survival or not, please consider your safety and avoid these dangerous areas.

If you choose to recreate in the back country make sure you are prepared with necessary safety gear such as avalanche beacons, extra water and food, appropriate clothing, GPS system, etc.

Let your loved ones know exactly where you plan to go, and when you plan to return.

Visit www.avalanche.org for information on safety, area conditions, preparing for avalanche survival, emergency equipment, and more. Taking the time to prepare in advance could save your life or someone else’s. The sheriff’s office wants everyone to enjoy their winter recreations without unnecessary injury, death or rescue.