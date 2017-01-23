Bonneville County sheriff seeks public’s help in finding teenage runaway

Updated at 1:13 pm, January 23rd, 2017

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Nevaeh Slusher, who was reported as a runaway on Jan.1 16. Nevaeh was possibly seen at the Pinecrest Inn on North Holmes in Idaho Falls as recently as last Saturday (Jan. 21) and may also be traveling with various associates between Idaho Falls and the Pocatello area.

Nevaeh is described as 4 feet, 9 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel/green eyes, but may have changed her hair color. Nevaeh has a piercing on her nose and lip as well.

If anyone comes in contact or has information on the whereabouts of Nevaeh, we ask that you contact your local law enforcement immediately or Bonneville County detectives through dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (208) 522-1983, or online at www.ifcrime.org.