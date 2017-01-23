Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Bonneville County sheriff seeks public’s help in finding teenage runaway

Local

0  Updated at 1:13 pm, January 23rd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story
Nevaeh Slusher | Photos courtesy Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Nevaeh Slusher, who was reported as a runaway on Jan.1 16. Nevaeh was possibly seen at the Pinecrest Inn on North Holmes in Idaho Falls as recently as last Saturday (Jan. 21) and may also be traveling with various associates between Idaho Falls and the Pocatello area.

Nevaeh is described as 4 feet, 9 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel/green eyes, but may have changed her hair color. Nevaeh has a piercing on her nose and lip as well.

If anyone comes in contact or has information on the whereabouts of Nevaeh, we ask that you contact your local law enforcement immediately or Bonneville County detectives through dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (208) 522-1983, or online at www.ifcrime.org.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Camera captures elusive wolverine in Idaho

16 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

UPDATE: Idaho Falls Gas leak stopped, businesses re-opening

18 Jan 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Officials: Damaged exhaust vent caused carbon monoxide leak in potato cellar

20 Jan 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Man charged with murder: “It was fight or die”

18 Jan 2017

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 