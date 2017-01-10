BYU-Idaho financial aid distribution in better position this semester

0

Updated at 10:10 am, January 10th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

REXBURG– The Brigham Young University-Idaho Financial Aid Department is hard at work making sure students have their federal financial aid on time this semester.

Some 2,000 students were without money from their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA during fall Semester 2016. The delay was due to glitches in the school’s new financial aid software.

“These delays are nothing like they were last semester at all not even close,” BYU-Idaho spokesman Brett Crandall said. “We were talking about people who still didn’t have their money at the end of October.”

Aaron Sanns, the director of the Financial Aid Department, said his department is in a much better position to distribute finances this semester as opposed to last. The department has been making preparations for the last few months, and even sent students ample notice at the end of fall.

An email notification said, “Most students will receive their financial aid the first full week of the semester. If you are a student whose aid will be delayed due to our system implementation, we will notify you the first week of the semester.”

Crandall said all new students had their funds distributed on Friday, Jan. 6, and all else will have their funds by Friday, Jan 13.

“All students, except a few with special circumstances that have to have their loan distribution information put in manually, should have it distributed by the end of the week,” Crandall said.

The Financial Aid office reminds students that books and supplies can be charged to their student account. If students need further assistance they are able to have their money advanced by the Financial Aid Department.

Crandall said students shouldn’t have any issues getting necessary funds.

“We already know if you are going to get a loan or a grant, that’s not the issue, it’s distributing those funds through the system,” Crandall said. “If the system has a problem, then the school can give you the money and then just reimburse ourselves when the money comes in.”