BYU-Idaho launches emergency preparedness website

Updated at 1:47 pm, January 22nd, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG – If you find yourself unprepared for an emergency or natural disaster, a local university’s website has got information to help you out.

Brigham Young University-Idaho launched its I-Prepare campaign at Emergency.BYUI.edu during Fall Semester 2016. The website highlights different emergency scenarios and how to stay safe when one occurs.

“A lot of this information is pertinent not just for our students, but our employees and the whole Rexburg community,” BYU-Idaho spokesman Brett Crandall said.

Crandall said the project had been in the works for several years, and last year students began putting information together.

“This last summer I had a student team that did a lot of research and gathered all the content from various pages,” Crandall said.

The university is promoting the website campus-wide. Each month the campus chooses an emergency situation or natural disaster as its main focus. Crandall said they aren’t only promoting the site, but educating students about emergency situations.

“We’ll have posters around campus, we’ll be sending messages about the type of emergency situation through the weekly student advisory emails,” Crandall said. “With each type of scenario, we’ve identified three key elements that they need to remember for that type of scenario.”

This month the topic is winter storms and winter weather events. This month’s news release reminds people to be prepared by having emergency supplies as food, water, batteries and other essentials. It also warns about the affects of windchill and extreme temperature drops.

Crandall says in the event of an emergency current news warnings and notices will also appear on the I-Prepare site.

“Pertinent information they need to know if that moment comes up,” Crandall said. “Right now our goal is to make sure that every student and employee on campus knows that this is resource that they can use,” Crandall said.

For information go to the I-Prepare site.