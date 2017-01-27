Weather Sponsor
BYUI student charged with attempted strangulation, battery

Crime Watch

0  Updated at 9:41 am, January 27th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
REXBURG — A Brigham Young University-Idaho student is behind bars after police say he slapped and attempted to strangle his wife.

Raiarii Jithame, 25, is charged with felony attempted strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery.

Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis says officers were called to the University Village Apartments Wednesday night after Jithame’s wife dialed 911.

“They had been at Walmart and got into an argument when he slapped her in the face,” Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com. “They went home and the argument continued. That’s when he grabbed her around the throat.”

Jithame was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

