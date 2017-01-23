Weather Sponsor
BYUI student charged with voyeurism after camera discovered in bathroom

Crime Watch

2  Updated at 10:12 am, January 23rd, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
REXBURG — A Brigham Young University-Idaho student has been charged with felony video voyeurism after police say he hid cameras in an apartment.

Devan MacCabe, 23, of Salem, Utah was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday, Jan. 20.

“Six girls living in the La Jolla apartments called us and said they found a camera in their bathroom,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We went over and discovered a little pin hole camera was hidden in a towel hanger.”

Investigators believe the camera had been in the bathroom since Dec. 19.

Lewis says MacCabe, who attends BYU-Idaho and is friends with the girls, admitted to police that he put the camera in the bathroom.

A small memory chip was attached to the camera. Lewis is unsure if the camera was live-streaming or if MacCabe managed to remove and add new memory chips on separate occasions.

“He also admitted that he placed another camera in a bedroom inside the apartment,” Lewis says.

MacCabe is scheduled for his first court appearance Monday afternoon. A BYU-Idaho spokesman says the university is conducting its own investigation.

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

