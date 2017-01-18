Cause of Ammon shop fire released

0

Updated at 11:40 am, January 18th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

AMMON — Firefighters have released the cause of a fire that burned a shop near a house on 3325 Rawson St. on Tuesday afternoon.

“After investigation, fire started as a result of holes in the chimney flue,” wrote Ammon Fire Department spokesman Jon Molbert in a message to EastIdahoNews.com. “The holes were inside one of the walls and spread into the attic space.”

Crews had trouble putting out the fire due to problems with fire hydrants in the area. They were unsuccessful in using a hydrant near the shop, and had to lay out hundreds of feet of line to connect to a second hydrant. Due to near-zero temperatures, valves were freezing on their equipment.

However, Molbert said firefighters were able to contain the rapidly expanding fire to the attic.

The dollar amount of the damage is unknown, Molbert said.