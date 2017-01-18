Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Cause of Ammon shop fire released

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 11:40 am, January 18th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
Firefighters fight a fire on Rawson Street in Ammon on Tuesday. | Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

AMMON — Firefighters have released the cause of a fire that burned a shop near a house on 3325 Rawson St. on Tuesday afternoon.

“After investigation, fire started as a result of holes in the chimney flue,” wrote Ammon Fire Department spokesman Jon Molbert in a message to EastIdahoNews.com. “The holes were inside one of the walls and spread into the attic space.”

Crews had trouble putting out the fire due to problems with fire hydrants in the area. They were unsuccessful in using a hydrant near the shop, and had to lay out hundreds of feet of line to connect to a second hydrant. Due to near-zero temperatures, valves were freezing on their equipment.

However, Molbert said firefighters were able to contain the rapidly expanding fire to the attic.

The dollar amount of the damage is unknown, Molbert said.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Fire causes $5,000 in damage at Idaho Falls business

12 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Man killed, person in custody following Idaho Falls shooting

14 Jan 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Wife of man charged with murder: ‘He’s a good man’

16 Jan 2017

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Rigby boy starts paper business to earn money for dream vacation

18 Jan 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 